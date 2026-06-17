Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's 3-1 win over Senegal in their World Cup 2026 opener. His goals made him France's all-time top scorer and moved him up the all-time World Cup scoring charts, surpassing Lionel Messi and Pele.

Kylian Mbappe reflected on France's strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign after scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Senegal, saying it was important for the team to begin the tournament with a victory. In an X post after the match, the France captain said the team is focused on building momentum despite the long road ahead. "Always important to start with a victory. The road will be long, but we are ready," Mbappe wrote after the result. Toujours important de commencer par une victoire. Le chemin sera long mais nous sommes prêts. 🇫🇷🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/JhPbpUQopN — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 16, 2026

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France's Dominant Start

France began their Group I campaign with a dominant display, with Mbappe leading the charge as Les Bleus overcame a competitive Senegal side in New Jersey. The victory gave the 2018 world champions a positive start to their World Cup journey as they look to maintain form in the group stage.

After scoring a brilliant brace, the French striker surpassed Lionel Messi in the all-time World Cup scoring charts. The result also confirmed Mbappe as France's all-time leading goalscorer, as the Real Madrid forward delivered once again in a tournament where Les Bleus are considered strong contenders following their 2018 triumph and 2022 final appearance.

Match Highlights

Senegal matched France in a tightly contested first half, but the breakthrough came just after the hour mark when Michael Olise played a precise pass into Mbappe, who calmly finished to open the scoring.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola doubled the lead in the 79th minute, delicately lifting the ball over Edouard Mendy after coming off the bench, before Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back for Senegal to reduce the deficit.

However, Mbappe produced the standout moment deep into stoppage time, dribbling forward and unleashing a stunning 30-yard strike into the top corner, sealing France's victory in style.

Ibrahim Mbaye scored the only goal for Senegal.

Mbappe Rewrites Record Books

Mbappe's brace took him to 14 World Cup goals, moving him level with Germany's Gerd Muller and into third place in the all-time World Cup scoring list behind Miroslav Klose (16) and Brazil legend Ronaldo (15).

The French skipper began the match tied with football legend Pele on 12 World Cup goals, but his stunning performance lifted him above them into third place outright.

Mbappe's two goals also took his international tally to 58, making him France's highest-ever scorer, surpassing Olivier Giroud, who scored 57 goals.

The French star has now scored in three consecutive World Cups and remains one of the standout performers in the ongoing tournament. He became only the second player, after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966, to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final during the 3-3 draw against Argentina in Qatar four years ago. (ANI)