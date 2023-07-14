Mason Mount expresses frustration with a Manchester United fan seeking autographs

Mason Mount, the newly signed player for Manchester United, found himself in a frustrating situation as he was pursued by a group of fans seeking autographs. In a video shared on social media, Mount can be seen declining their requests, expressing his annoyance with the persistent fan behaviour.

Mason Mount expressed his frustration with a group of Manchester United fans who had been persistently asking him for autographs. In a video posted on Twitter, Mount, dressed in his Manchester United training gear and carrying a bag, is seen being followed by the fans. Despite their pleas of "Come on Mason" and "Come on bro," Mount declines their request, stating that he hasn't signed any autographs for the past three days and questions why they keep approaching him.

"I haven't signed one for the last three days, so I don't know why you lot keep coming back."

The reaction to the video has been mixed. Many Manchester United fans have supported Mount, stating that the fans in question were harassing him and that he did the right thing by not giving in. Some even suggested that these fans were resellers looking to profit from signed shirts. However, a minority of Chelsea fans took the opportunity to criticize Mount, calling him arrogant and questioning his abilities.

Mount recently joined Manchester United after spending 18 years at Chelsea. He made his debut for the club in a friendly match against Leeds United in Oslo, Norway, and received positive feedback from both his manager, Erik ten Hag, and himself. Mount expressed satisfaction with his performance and his understanding of the manager's tactics, while ten Hag praised his skills and expected him to contribute significantly to the team's performance going forward.

Also Read: EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features