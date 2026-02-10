Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh emphasizes 'adaptability' as the team's key strategy for the T20 World Cup ahead of their match against Ireland, viewing the recent 3-0 series loss to Pakistan as a valuable learning experience.

Ahead of his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture against Ireland, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh is focused on "adaptability" as his team's key strategy for the T20 World Cup, following a historic T20 series loss against Pakistan earlier this month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Learning from Pakistan series loss

Marsh spoke on the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan, one which included their worst-ever T20I defeat - a 111-run hammering in Lahore on February 1. Marsh feels the series loss in Pakistan was a learning experience, and they have moved on from the defeat heading into the T20 WC. Australia will lock horns with Ireland on Wednesday at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. "It was some great learning from that tour. We had some young guys that got exposed to those conditions for probably the first time in their career and as we always say, we take the lessons and we move on and we obviously welcome some experienced guys back into our group for this part for this tournament so yeah we've certainly parked that and we move on and we look forward to the World Cup," Marsh told the reporters.

Aussies' strong form despite setbacks

Apart from the recent setback in Pakistan, Aussies have been in outstanding form, winning 17 of 24 completed T20Is since the conclusion of the 2024 World Cup. Their run included series wins against Scotland, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand, but also a 2-1 series loss to India in late 2025, in which spin again proved crucial.

Marsh on adaptability and team strength

"We do have a lot of power in our unit, but we've also got a lot of skill and a lot of experience from one to seven. So I think it's just play what's in front of us, adapt to the conditions, communicate really well, and whatever's thrown at us, just jump at the opportunity and have a crack," he added.

Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David. (ANI)