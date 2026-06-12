Defender Marcos Senesi has replaced the injured Leonardo Balerdi in Argentina's 26-man FIFA World Cup squad. Balerdi was dropped due to a calf injury. Senesi, 29, recently joined Tottenham Hotspur after a stint with Bournemouth.

Defender Marcos Senesi has been roped in as a replacement for injured Leonardo Balerdi ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign, announced the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Thursday.

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Balerdi's calf injury led to him being dropped from the defending champions' 26-man-strong roster for the marquee event, as per Reuters.

Senesi, 29, had a long stint with Premier League side Bournemouth from 2022-26 and will now be joining Tottenham Hotspur. He has also made three appearances for Argentina so far.

Senesi was crucial in Bournemouth's sixth-place finish in the recently concluded Premier League, which helped them achieve the UEFA Europa League qualification for the first time in history, which is their first taste of European football competition.

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

-Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid). -Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica), Marcos Senesi (Tottenham Hotspur), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais). -Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg). -Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como 1907), Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid).