    Manu Bhaker shuts speculations on rumours with Neeraj Chopra

    Ace shooter Manu Bhaker created history in Paris by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games. The 22-year-old won two bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol event and 10m air pistol mixed team event. 

    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    After the shooting events were done, a video of Manu and her mother interacting  with Neeraj Chopra started doing the rounds on social media, with many even prompting a link-up between the two Olympic stars of India. Manu and  her family were quick to shut the speculations. 

    In an interaction with News18, Manu was asked about the video, and the shooter gave a straight forward response. "There is a video which is going viral, where your mom can be seen talking to Neeraj Chopra. Too many rumours are circulating. What is your take on this?" the anchor asks Manu. 

    "I don't know much about it. I was not there when this happened. But since 2018 we have been meeting on the sidelines of events. We don't have that much interaction otherwise. During events we talk a little. but there is no truth to the rumours that is going around," the 22-year-old said. 

    Neeraj has been the poster boy of Indian athletics since becoming first athlete from the nation to win an individual gold medal in track & field at the Olympics. The Indian javelin star, who won the competition at Tokyo Olympics 2021, failed to defend his title in 2024, as he had to settle for a silver medal at Stade de France. 

    The 26-year-old's best throw was measured at 89.45m, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal with a monstrous effort of 92.97m, the new Olympic Record. 

