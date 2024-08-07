Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manu Bhaker receives heroic welcome in Delhi after winning 2 historic bronze medals at Paris Olympics (WATCH)

    Hundreds of supporters and her family members, braving a steady drizzle, warmly welcomed star shooter Manu Bhaker at the airport in Delhi days after she bagged two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Manu Bhaker receives heroic welcome in Delhi after winning 2 historic bronze medals at Paris Olympics (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker returned to the country on Wednesday, celebrated for her historic achievement of winning two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games. Hundreds of supporters and her family members, braving a steady drizzle, warmly welcomed her at the airport in Delhi days after she bagged two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Bhaker arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Air India flight AI 142 from Paris, which landed around 9:20 am, an hour later than scheduled. Despite the morning rain, a large crowd gathered at the airport, eagerly awaiting her arrival. Along with her coach Jaspal Rana, Bhaker received an enthusiastic reception.

    The 22-year-old athlete made history by winning bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she paired with Sarabjot Singh. This remarkable feat echoes the achievement of British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, before India's independence.

    Before returning to India, Manu Bhaker had expressed her anticipation for a grand welcome, and she was not disappointed upon her arrival on Wednesday.

    As she emerged from the airport exit, the young shooter was greeted with bouquets, garlands, and celebratory dhol. Flower petals were showered on Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana, amid a substantial police presence to manage the crowd.

    Among the attendees were Bhaker's parents, Ram Kishan and Sumedha, along with sports enthusiasts and officials from her home states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, the latter being Rana's home state. Rana's father was also present at the airport.

    "It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before. She is only 22 years old," said former Uttarakhand Sports Minister and Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana.

    "She is coming along with her coach Jaspal Rana. He is my son. He brought glory playing for India in shooting. Jaspal Rana and Abhinav Bindra started it all," he added.

    People gathered at the airport well before her arrival, celebrating her achievement with song and dance. They held banners featuring photos of Bhaker and Rana. In the afternoon, Bhaker will meet with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She will return to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday, where she will serve as one of India's flag-bearers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat enters final will face USA Hildebrandt in gold medal match when where to watch event live gcw

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh to face USA’s Hildebrandt in gold medal match; When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Vinesh Phogat creates history at Paris Games 2024, becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final snt

    Vinesh Phogat creates history at Paris Games 2024, becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian fans cheer wildly for Neeraj Chopra after javelin star storms into finals (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian fans cheer wildly for Neeraj Chopra after javelin star storms into finals (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Grappler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden Olympic semifinal after defeating Ukraine's Livach snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Grappler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden Olympic semifinal after defeating Ukraine's Livach

    Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka rains Despite heavy monsoon 67% of lakes remain half empty vkp

    Karnataka rains: Despite heavy monsoon, 67% of lakes remain half-empty

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07 2024: 8 gm gold rate DROPS again! one pavan rate anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 07: 8 gm gold rate DROPS again! CHECK

    Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day ATG

    Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share RBA

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat enters final will face USA Hildebrandt in gold medal match when where to watch event live gcw

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh to face USA’s Hildebrandt in gold medal match; When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon