Manipur's Maibam Gulubi won a gold medal in the junior women's 57-kg category at the 2026 Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships in Istanbul, Turkiye. She credits her family and coaches for her significant progress in the sport.

From lifting gas cylinders and heavy weights in her early days to winning gold for India at the Asian Bench Press Championships in Istanbul, Manipur powerlifter Maibam Gulubi has come a long way in her sporting journey. And she credits her family's encouragement and the support of her coaches for her individual progress.

Gulubi won a gold medal in the junior women's 57- kg category at the 2026 Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, from September 21 to 27. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, she reflected on her introduction to the sport and thanked those who supported her journey.

From Lifting Gas Cylinders to Gold

"I began playing powerlifting two years ago, and I have progressed significantly. My father was an avid weightlifter, and from a young age, I developed a keen interest in the sport. During my childhood, I frequently showcased my skills in local sports events. Observing my performance, local seniors encouraged me to pursue weightlifting professionally," she told ANI.

"In my early days, I would lift gas cylinders and heavy weights. My father’s enthusiasm for weightlifting and my own interest since childhood aligned with my discipline. I would like to extend my gratitude to my parents, family, coaches, Sir Inao, Madam Sushila, my elder sisters Rojita and Annu, my friends, colleagues and local elders, including my uncle and aunt, who have provided me with love and care," Gulubi added.

About the Championship

Her gold-medal finish at the continental championship marked a significant milestone for the young athlete, who represented India in the junior women's 57- kg category at the event organised under the Asian Powerlifting Federation. The championship featured classic and equipped bench press competitions across different age groups and weight categories. While the classic discipline does not permit specialised supportive bench press shirts, the equipped category allows approved supportive equipment.

Manipur CM Congratulates Gulubi

Following her achievement, Gulubi met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Secretariat in Mantripukhri last week after returning to India. Congratulating the powerlifter, the Chief Minister highlighted her contribution to the state and the country in a post on X.

"Met talented powerlifter Km. Maibam Gulubi at my Secretariat, Mantripukhri, today. She won Gold for India in the Junior Women's 57-kg category at the Asian Bench Press Championships, 2026, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, representing the country. Her remarkable achievement has brought laurels to both the state and the nation and made us all proud. May she continue to reach greater heights and inspire our young athletes," he wrote on X.

Gulubi's achievement has brought recognition to Manipur's presence in international powerlifting, with the young lifter now looking to build on her success at the continental level. (ANI)