India moved up to fifth in the Asian Para Games 2026 standings, increasing its medal count to 62 (14 gold, 22 silver, 26 bronze). Athletes broke Games Records, including a clean sweep in the Men’s Shot Put F46 event on Day 3.

India moved up from sixth to fifth in the overall standings on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 62, comprising 14 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze medals. Indian athletes broke Games Records, set personal bests and swept all three medals in an event in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dominance in Throwing Events

Clean Sweep in Shot Put

The throwing arena was the highlight of the day. India claimed all three medals in the Men’s Shot Put F46. Sachin Khilari won gold with a Games Record of 15.79m on his very first attempt, with all his throws exceeding 15m, according to a release. Mohd Yasser took silver with a season-best throw of 15.06m, while Praveen added bronze with 13.83m.

Ayush Verma won gold in the Men’s Shot Put F53 with a throw of 8.16m. Bhagyashri Jadhav took silver in the Women’s Shot Put F34 with a personal best of 8.19m, while Ravi Rongali won bronze in the Men’s Shot Put F40 with a throw of 10.02m.

Javelin and Discus Success

Manjeet won silver in the Men’s Javelin Throw F13 with a career-best throw of 61.03m, while Sukhchian claimed bronze in the Men’s Javelin Throw F55 with 29.94m. Karamjyoti won bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw F55 with a personal best of 21.60m. Haney also secured bronze in the Men’s Discus Throw F37 with a personal best of 57.04m, marking a significant improvement on India’s seventh-place finish in the event at the 2022 edition.

Success in Jumping Events

In the jumping events, India secured a one-two finish in the Men’s High Jump T44. Defending champion Praveen Kumar cleared a Games Record height of 2.05m to win gold, while Banti took silver with a personal best of 1.92m. Shailesh Kumar won bronze in the Men’s Long Jump T42 with a Games Record jump of 5.57m, achieved on his fifth attempt.

Medals on the Track

On the track, Dilip Gavit Mahadu won gold in the Men’s 100m T47 in 10.69 seconds, with Mohammed Basil taking silver in 10.72 seconds. Anubhav Choudhary won bronze in the Men’s 100m T35 with a personal best of 12.72 seconds, while Pranav Desai claimed bronze in the Men’s 100m T64 in 11.96 seconds. Sharath Makanahalli also secured bronze in the Men’s 1500m T12 with a season-best time of 4:11.01. Meanwhile, Rakeshbhai Bhatt clocked a personal best of 11.50 seconds in the Men’s 100m T37.

Silver in Para Archery

In para archery, Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won silver in the Para Compound Women’s Doubles event, losing 141–150 to China’s Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing in a spirited final.

With Games Records, a clean sweep and a series of personal bests, India’s para contingent wrapped up Day 3 with its strongest medal haul yet. (ANI)