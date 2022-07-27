Manchester United unveils Lisandro Martinez as 3rd season-signing; Twitter amused

English giants Manchester United has completed its third signing for the season. On Tuesday, it announced the signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Dutch champion Ajax for a reported fee of £56.7 million. At the same time, the deal is worth five years, with an option to extend it for a year. It would be the 24-year-old’s maiden stint in England and the fourth senior club. While he began his junior career with Club Urquiza in 2002, he made his senior debut with Newell’s Old Boys in 2017 but mostly played for Defensa y Justicia. He joined Ajax in 2019. He has also scored nine goals in 179 competitive appearances, besides winning the Eredivisie on two instances.

On seven occasions, Martinez has also represented the Argentine senior national side, winning the Copa América 2021 and the 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions. After signing for United, he expressed, “It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked hard to get to this moment, and now that I’m here, I will push myself further.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career, and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, we can do it with my new teammates,” Martinez added.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all their support. I had a fantastic time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now, I am at the perfect club to do this,” Martinez concluded. He is expected to play his first game for the side during the pre-season friendly against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadion in Norway on Saturday.