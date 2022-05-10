Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland's blockbuster signing, social media explodes

It is official. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will be signing for reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City. He will be bringing his two-year fruitful stint with Borussia Dortmund to an end and moving to the blue side of the Manchester, to genuinely compete for titles. The Cityzens officially confirmed his signing on Tuesday.

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," read an official statement from City, as his season with Dortmund is all but over, with the side set to finish second in the Bundesliga.

As for Haaland's transfer, it is expected to cost €60 million, while he will be earning around £375,000 per week, similar to that of the club's Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. His medical was conducted in Belgium on Monday along with City doctors, which he passed with flying colours, as confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, the tenure of his contract remains unannounced.

Earlier, City head coach Pep Guardiola was asked by the journalists about Haaland's signing, but he refused to comment anything until it was official. “Everybody knows the situation [on Haaland]. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me that I am not allowed to say something until it is done. I am sorry but I am not allowed to talk. I'd love to talk about Haaland, but the two clubs tell me don't say anything until the legal actions are completed! We'll have time to talk, not because I don't want," he said.

Haaland has been sensational for Dortmund since joining the side during the January window of the 2019-20 season from Red Bull Salzburg. With the BVB, he has netted 85 goals in 88 matches across tournaments. Overall, he has scored 154 in 199, while with Dortmund, he won the German Cup last season.