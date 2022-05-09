'Done Deal?': Man City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland will make a decision on his future 'in the next week'; Man City set to trigger striker's 75 million euros release clause this summer.

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are readying themselves for the departure of Erling Haaland, with reports stating the star striker has agreed terms on a summer transfer to Manchester City.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on the Norweigian's contract is 75 million euros, which City CEO Ferran Soriano has reportedly informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke that the club are ready to activate the same.

The clause stipulates that the 21-year-old's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several instalments. Certain key details are yet to be finalised for Haaland's move to England, which is expected to be announced later this week.

"I think there will be clarity in the next week," Kehl told German broadcaster SPORT1 when asked about Haaland's future. "I wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."

Haaland, who has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020, has been one of the most sought after strikers in Europe. The Norway international had been linked with a host of clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain but it looks as though City are the frontrunners to win the race for his signature.

