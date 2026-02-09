Global investors, including Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer, are reportedly bidding to buy IPL franchises RCB and RR. The estimated bid is around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore each, based on a previous sale of two new franchises.

Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Global investors, including Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer, are looking at bidding to buy the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchises, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The estimated bid amount for each IPL franchise is expected to be around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore, based on the previous sale of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises in 2021 for a combined Rs 12,715 crore.

High-Profile Bidders Shortlisted

RCB's Suitors

According to ESPNcricinfo, at least eight investors have been shortlisted for RCB, whose men's and women's teams are the reigning champions in the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL), while five investors are in the running for RR, the inaugural IPL winners in 2008. The RCB shortlist includes: Lancer Capital, owned by Avram Glazer; Manipal Group, owned by Ranjan Pai; Adar Poonawalla, who owns Serum Institute of India, Times of India Group, EQT Private Capital, Capri Global, Sanjay Govil, the US-based businessman who owns Washington Freedom in MLC and Welsh Fire in Hundred, and the private equity firm Premji Invest.

Contenders for RR

The five on the shortlist for RR are: Lancer Capital, Capri Global, Arizona-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani, Govil, and Times of India Group.

Franchise Background and Sale Details

RCB and RR are two of the eight original franchises when the BCCI launched the IPL in 2008. RCB were officially put on sale following their title win in the 2025 season.

Diageo, the owner of the IPL and WPL franchise RCB, last year in November, said it is conducting a "strategic review" of its investment in the franchise through Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), the parent company owning both sides, taking first steps towards divesting its stake in the franchise.

RCB is among the most popular IPL franchises, primarily due to its marquee player, Indian legend Virat Kohli, and international stars such as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf Du Plessis, who have played for the franchise over the years. (ANI)