'Living the dream...' Man City's Erling Haaland wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2022-23

Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for the 2022-23 season. This recognition came as a result of his incredible performance during the season, where the 23-year-old Norwegian had a goal extravaganza while playing for Manchester City. Haaland, a former Dortmund striker, astonishingly netted an impressive 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

During the award ceremony, Haaland expressed his delight, saying, "I feel good. I won the treble at the age of 22. I'm kind of living the dream; this was my dream when I was young. To be able to do this together with my teammates is something special. I'm really happy. It gives me so much motivation to keep on working and to achieve more of these trophies. It's free motivation."

When asked about maintaining the high standards he set in his first season with Manchester City, Haaland added, "This season is about keeping my head clear. Even more eyes will be on me and my team after winning the Champions League. We have to be sharper and more prepared. I'm ready to try, I'm ready to do my best to have another great season."

Meanwhile, Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, was recognized as the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

In his extraordinary season, Haaland played a pivotal role in securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles for Manchester City. Notably, he outshone his teammate Kevin De Bruyne and the record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to claim the coveted UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for the first time.

In the same event, Aitana Bonmati was honoured with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. Bonmati, who achieved victory in the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona Women and also triumphed in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain, where she received the golden ball for being the best player.

Aitana Bonmati dedicates award to Jenni Hermoso

A significant moment during the event was when the 25-year-old Bonmati dedicated her award to her teammate Jenni Hermoso, who had experienced an inappropriate incident involving a non-consensual kiss on the lips by the Spanish football federation chief, Luis Rubiales.

Bonmati emphasized the importance of not allowing such abuses of power, stating, "We cannot allow an abuse of power in an employment relationship. As a society, we cannot allow the abuse of power, I dedicate it to Jennifer Hermoso and to all the women who suffer the same. We are with you."

She continued, "I would like to congratulate all the nominees, and I am proud to be here today after the successes we have achieved. I would like to share this award with my teammates; I am lucky to play with some incredible people."

Despite mass protests from feminist organizations and the Spanish women’s national team, calling for his resignation, Rubiales has remained in his position, asserting that there is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Image: Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Aitana Bonmati of FC Barcelona pose for a picture during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Group Stage Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 31, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. Photograph: Valerio Pennicino/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images