Bangladesh names its 15-member Test squad for the Ireland series, recalling Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Najmul Hossain Shanto is reappointed captain. The series, not part of the WTC, begins on November 11. Taijul Islam is near a national wicket record.

Top-order batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy has earned a recall to the Test squad as Bangladesh announces a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match series against Ireland, scheduled to start on November 11 in Sylhet. Having played 18 Tests, Joy showcased his talent with a historic century in South Africa in 2022, the first by a Bangladeshi batter in the country, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Shanto Reinstated as Captain

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead Bangladesh's Test team until the end of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle, as announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Shanto had stepped down as Test captain after Bangladesh's 1-0 series loss to Sri Lanka in June, but has been reinstated ahead of the two-match Test series against Ireland.

Squad Composition and Player Milestones

Bangladesh's squad comprises four fast bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed, alongside three spinners: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Hasan Murad. Murad recently impressed with a 9-for-135 match haul for Chattogram in the National Cricket League. Meanwhile, Taijul Islam is on the cusp of breaking Shakib Al Hasan's record for the most Test wickets for Bangladesh, needing 10 more wickets to achieve the milestone.

Series Schedule

The two matches against Ireland are scheduled for November 11-15 in Sylhet and November 19-23 in Dhaka. They are not part of the WTC.

Bangladesh Test squad for Ireland series:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Murad.