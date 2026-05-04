Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won the Pro Men's Doubles at the Maharashtra Open 2026. The tournament, with over 1000 participants, was hailed as a major success by the Maharashtra and Indian Pickleball Associations for promoting the sport.

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh bagged the Pro Men's Doubles category, beating Stavya Bhasin and Ammol in three closely contested sets, while Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil showcased their dominance in the Pro Women's Doubles category, one-sidedly winning the finals. The Maharashtra Pickleball Association (MPA), under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and the leadership of MPA President Rahool N Kanal, successfully conducted the tournament with over 1000 players participating across three days of competition, as per a release.

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Leaders on Tournament Success and Future Vision

Speaking on the closing of the tournament, MPA President Rahool N Kanal said, "Congratulations to all the winners and participants of the Maharashtra Open 2026. Watching the intent of players from the age of 8 all the way to 60 cements our belief in the vision we have for the future of pickleball in Maharashtra. This is only the beginning; our vision is to make Maharashtra the undisputed powerhouse of pickleball in India, one district at a time."

"The Maharashtra Open has definitely been a tournament of the highest level both on and off the court, and the Indian Pickleball Association is very happy with the way Maharashtra Pickleball Association, under the able leadership of Rahool N Kanal, has executed this tournament. This is something IPA has witnessed across states where state associations have been putting in the work and are building an overall excellent ecosystem under the Indian Pickleball Association as a cohesive team effort." Said, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

Tournament Highlights and Growth

Earlier in the tournament, Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala edged out Pearl Amalsadiwala and Stavya Bhasin in a three-set thriller to clinch the Pro Mix Doubles category.

The tournament is a landmark moment for the IPA and the newly formed MPA, which accrued more than 750 members in its debut month, reflecting the growing culture of pickleball in the state.

The Maharashtra Pickleball Association is leading the way for pickleball in the country in terms of its structural development, player strength and the number of tournaments it conducts in a single state for the players. Under the leadership of Rahool Kanal, the MPA is expected to further contribute towards the number of active players across districts in the state, while introducing and establishing pickleball across Tier-2 and Tier-3 districts with the vision to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of pickleball in India.

Final Pro Winners

Men's Doubles: Aditya Singh & Arjun Singh Women's Doubles: Mihika Yadav & Snehal Patil Mix Doubles: Aditya Singh & Naomi Amalsadiwala Women's Singles: Aahana Punjabi Men's Singles: Atharva Khisti. (ANI)