Former Indian cricketers Madan Lal and Rajkumar Sharma criticised Bangladesh's decision to not play their T20 World Cup matches in India. Lal called the move 'wrong', while Sharma termed it 'unfortunate', both highlighting the loss for Bangladesh.

'Very unfortunate'

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has criticised Bangladesh's decision not to play their ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India, calling it "wrong" and saying India is the safest country. He believes Bangladesh's decision hurts cricket and their own country, and that Pakistan might be encouraging them. Lal felt Bangladesh would lose out commercially, while India wouldn't be affected. While speaking to ANI, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal said, "It is absolutely wrong to say that India is not safe. India is the safest country. The decision they have taken is not good for cricket and their country. India is a powerhouse. From a commercial point of view, India is number one. Pakistan is also encouraging them not to go and play. Bangladesh will not play, and Pakistan will play, so the loss will be for Bangladesh. India is not going to lose anything."

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma also expressed disappointment over Bangladesh's decision not to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, calling it "very unfortunate". He believes Bangladesh should have accepted the ICC's ruling and that not playing would be a significant loss for their players and country. "Bangladesh has refused to play in India, which is very unfortunate. So they should have consented to come to India to play because it would be a great loss to them if they don't play for their players, for their countrymen. I think they should have agreed to what ICC has said and they should have come to India to play matches," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ICC Denies BCB Request Amid Strained Ties

These remarks come after the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to shift their ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures outside India. The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, with India and Sri Lanka to co-host the tournament.

There has been some strain in India's ties with Bangladesh over rising incidents of crimes against minorities in the country. Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKK) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League 2026 squad amid demands following atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Following Rahman's removal from the IPL, BCB cited growing concerns about the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent as the reason for not travelling to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)