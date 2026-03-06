The cricketing world praised Team India for their thrilling 7-run T20 World Cup semi-final win over England. Sachin Tendulkar hailed the team's 'intent', while others lauded Sanju Samson's fiery knock and Jasprit Bumrah's decisive death bowling.

The cricketing fraternity heaped praise on the defending championsTeam India, after their thrilling seven-run victory over England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday night, with many highlighting the team's intent, batting firepower and decisive bowling in the death overs.

Cricketing Fraternity Reacts

Sachin Tendulkar on 'Intent'

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar emphasised the aggressive mindset displayed by the Indian side, noting that their intent with the bat and composure in the field proved crucial in a high-pressure knockout clash. "You can measure runs, partnerships, and strike rates, but the real stat here is intent. Loved the positive approach with the bat and the cool heads in the field. That's the mindset you want in knockout cricket. Great to see Sanju Samson carry his form into this match and set the tempo early! Eyes on the final," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Rajeev Shukla Congratulates Team

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla congratulated the team for reaching the final, praising the batting performance of Sanju Samson and the contributions of Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan. "What a thrilling victory! India defeated England to reach the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. A magnificent innings by @IamSanjuSamson, excellent support from @IamShivamDube and @ishankishan51, @hardikpandya7 and outstanding effort in the field by @akshar2026 with crucial catches. Heartiest congratulations to Team India on this superb performance. @BCCI," Shukla wrote on X.

Sanjay Manjrekar Credits Bumrah

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar credited star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the decisive factor in the match despite both teams producing exceptional batting displays. "So many elements in the game to talk about. Batting being sensational from both sides. But the difference between the two sides in the end was just one guy. The great Jasprit Bumrah," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Shikhar Dhawan Hails All-Round Effort

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also hailed the team's all-round effort, highlighting Samson's batting, Dube's support, and the disciplined bowling display led by Bumrah. "What a match and what a performance from the boys. @IamSanjuSamson leading the way with the bat, @IamShivamDube providing great support, and a disciplined bowling effort led by @Jaspritbumrah93 with @hardikpandya7's crucial penultimate over making a big difference. Special mention to @akshar2026 for that marvellous effort in the field, grabbing two amazing catches. Back-to-back T20 World Cup finals. One more to go," Dhawan wrote on X.

Harbhajan Singh on Death Bowling

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh underlined the importance of India's death-over bowling in sealing the victory. "Death over bowling of #TeamIndia made the difference. Congratulations for the huge win. Again @IamSanjuSamson proved that he means serious cricket. @IamShivamDube and @TilakV9 also made notable contributions. @Jaspritbumrah93 and other bowlers decimated them at the end. Keep up the momentum for the final," Harbhajan wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan Singles Out Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan singled out Bumrah for special praise, calling him the true difference-maker in a high-scoring encounter. "In a 500 runs game, my Man of the match is Jasprit Bumrah. Economy of 8.25. HE WAS THE DIFFERENCE," Pathan wrote on X.

How the Match Unfolded

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7. (ANI)