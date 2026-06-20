Ashmita Chaliha's campaign at the Macau Open BWF World Tour Super 300 ended in the semi-finals after a 21-17, 21-9 loss to Korea's Park Ga Eun. With her defeat, India's challenge in the badminton competition also concluded.

Ashmita Chaliha's challenge at the Macau Open BWF World Tour Super 300 came to an end at the semi-final stage after the left-handed Indian went down against Korea's Park Ga Eun here on Saturday. Ashmita went down 21-17, 21-9 in 38 minutes, and with her loss, India's challenge in the competition also came to an end, as per a press note from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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The Indian left-hander began strongly in the opening game against Park and even held a 15-11 lead before the Korean won 10 of the next 11 points to seal the game. Ashmita struggled with her rhythm in the second game, and Park wrapped up the match in straight games.

Earlier Rounds

Earlier, Ashmita had defeated Kim 21-16, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to set up a last-four clash against another Korean Park Ga Eun, who received a walkover in the quarterfinals from second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

The opening game between Ashmita and Kim was a neck-and-neck affair till 14-14. The Indian then clinched four straight points to open up a sizeable lead and then maintained the advantage.

The second game saw Kim taking the initiative and leading Ashmita 11-5 at the mid-game interval. But the left-handed Indian kept the pressure on her opponent and won five consecutive points from 16-18 to clinch the match.

However, eighth seed Anmol Kharb's challenge came to an end at the last eight stage as she went down 14-21, 21-15, 21-13 against fourth seed Han Qian Xi of China. (ANI)