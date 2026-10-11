Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola stated the club's goal is to compete for trophies and "build something that lasts." He praised the players' attitude and outlined the plan to be compact and counter-attack against Manchester City at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said that at the club, the goal is to always to compete for trophies and "build something that lasts". Andoni's Liverpool will resume their Premier League campaign following the international break against multi-time Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST. Liverpool is seventh in the competition, with two wins and three draws.

On Team Attitude and Season Goals

Speaking to JioStar ahead of the match, Iraola expressed surprise with the "attitude" of players and how open they are to new styles of play. “Liverpool is a massive club, and I've been probably pleasantly surprised by the attitude of the players. Everyone has been trying to help us, trying to get quickly into the rhythm that we wanted. And still we are in this process of understanding each other, but attitude-wise, the players have been really good for us. From day one, they have been open to the new ideas and the way we want to play. That is not always easy when a new manager comes in, and things change. They have shown a lot of professionalism and a real desire to improve. That hunger in the squad has made the transition much smoother for me and my staff," he said.

Speaking on the targets set for the season after finishing fifth last season, Iraola, who took over ahead of the new season said that the target is not about chasing a certain number of points or position, but to compete for trophies and building something that lasts. "We have to arrive as high as we can. We have to be the best team we can be. I do not know where this will put us, but I am sure that if we can give these players a good platform, a good structure, we will be there fighting for the titles. For me, it is not about setting a points target or saying we must finish in a certain position," he said. "It is about building something that lasts. If the team improves week by week and we keep pushing our limits, the results will follow. At a club like Liverpool, the standard is always to compete for trophies. That is the expectation and we accept it. But we have to earn the right to be in that fight by doing the work on the training pitch and staying consistent through the season," he added.

The Challenge of Facing Manchester City

On the challenge of facing Manchester City, who have been unbeaten and have won all their five games, Iraola said that Liverpool need to be "compact as a unit" and be really good with the set pieces. "We have been unbeaten so far this season, but Man City have won their first five games, so it makes a big difference on their side. We need to be very, very good if we want to beat City because they've been very strong offensively, scoring a lot of goals lately, and the names that they have in their attack are very, very dangerous," he said. "But we have shown good defensive improvements lately, and I hope we can defend the threats that they have and hurt them on the counter-attack. We know we will not have the ball as much as we do in some other games, so we have to stay compact as a unit. When we win it back, we have to be quick and direct because there will be spaces to attack. Set pieces could also be important in a game like this. We have to take our chances when they come, because against a team like City, you do not get many," he added.

The Anfield Factor

Speaking on playing Man City at Anfield, Liverpool's home venue, Iraola said that the match is really big and everyone wants to stay involved in a game against the table-toppers. He also said that during big matches like this, the fans at Anfield make a difference and give players that extra push and energy they could use to win. "The Manchester City game is definitely a big one. Everyone wants to be involved, whether they are playing, watching, or just part of the occasion. We are playing against the team that is right now at the top of the league. So, it is an important game for us, and we know we will have to be at our best. I also know that the fans be looking to help the team," he said. "At Anfield, the crowd can make a real difference, especially on nights like this. When the fans are behind us from the first whistle, it gives the players an extra push. We must use that energy and make it count on the pitch. These are the games you look forward to as a manager and as a player. The atmosphere will be special, and we want to give the supporters something to celebrate," he signed off.

(ANI)