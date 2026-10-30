Matchweek 9 of the 2026-27 Premier League features a massive showdown between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, while Manchester City face Brighton and Chelsea take on Manchester United in critical Halloween clashes across the competition.

Premier League Matchweek 9 Preview

Matchweek 9 of the 2026-27 Premier League season features a blockbuster meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, where the Gunners will look to end a 13-match winless run in league visits. Manchester City welcome Brighton, with both sides ranking among the league’s highest-scoring teams this season, while Chelsea host Manchester United on Halloween, with both clubs looking to arrest poor runs of form.

Liverpool have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches against Arsenal (D5 L2), while Arsenal are winless in their last 13 league visits to Anfield (D5 L8), having last won there in 2012-13. The Gunners could also become only the second club to record 300 away victories in the competition, after Manchester United, having won 299 so far, according to a press release from the Premier League.

Manchester City and Chelsea Halloween Clashes

Manchester City face Brighton after suffering their first league defeat of the season against Aston Villa. City have won their last 10 league matches played on Halloween and have scored in each of their last 24 Premier League games. Brighton, meanwhile, have scored 23 goals this season, more than any other side, with City second on 20. The two teams also lead the league for expected goals, with City recording 16.7 and Brighton 16.2.

Chelsea and Manchester United meet at Stamford Bridge on Halloween, with the hosts having lost both of their previous Premier League home games played on 31 October. Chelsea have lost 11 league matches since the start of March, more than any other side, while United are winless in their last eight games in all competitions (D3 L5). However, United won both league meetings against Chelsea last season and are looking for three consecutive victories over the Blues for the first time since September 1965.

Other Key Premier League Fixtures

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace after winning their last two league matches, while Fulham travel to Aston Villa seeking a third consecutive victory. Spurs have scored six of their eight league goals this season in the final 15 minutes, the joint-highest such tally in the division. Palace, meanwhile, have conceded 19 goals after eight matches, more than any other side, and their highest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1980-81. Fulham have bounced back from a six-game winless start with successive 1-0 victories over Hull City and Coventry City. They are looking for three consecutive league wins for the first time since December 2025. Aston Villa have lost just one of their 18 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W12 D5), although the visitors won their most recent league meeting.

Bournemouth welcome Leeds United after winning their last two league games, while Leeds have lost just two of their last 17 Premier League matches (W6 D9). The four top-flight meetings between the sides have produced 20 goals, an average of five per game, with three featuring a goal in the 90th minute. Bournemouth forward Evanilson has already been involved in seven league goals this season, scoring three and assisting four, matching his total from 36 appearances last term.

Brentford face Nottingham Forest, having scored in all eight of their league matches this season, a record shared only with Manchester City. Forest have scored just six goals, fewer than any other side, despite registering an expected goals figure of 13.5. The visitors have also lost their last five league matches played on Halloween, while Brentford have lost just one of their last nine home league games.

The weekend also features the first-ever top-flight meeting between Hull City and Ipswich Town, with both promoted sides having collected 10 points from their opening eight matches. It is the first time two promoted teams have reached double figures at this stage since 2010-11. Hull are winless in six league games after winning their first two, while Ipswich have conceded in each of their last 27 Premier League matches.

Coventry City host Sunderland in a meeting between two of the division’s lowest-scoring teams, with both having netted just six goals this season. Coventry have failed to score in five matches, more than any other side, while Sunderland are winless in six league games and have not scored in their last three. Coventry are unbeaten in their last 10 league meetings with Sunderland (W5 D5), while the visitors have won just twice in 21 league visits to Coventry.

Newcastle United conclude the matchweek against Everton, with the visitors aiming to win three consecutive away league games at St James’ Park for the first time. Newcastle have won just one of their last six Premier League matches against Everton (D2 L3), while Everton are winless in their last nine away league games (D5 L4). Newcastle have faced 138 shots in their opening eight matches, more than any other team, while Everton defender James Tarkowski has won 63 duels this season, the highest tally in the division.