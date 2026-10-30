Ishan Kishan registers another duck as India suffers a massive 87-run loss against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Auckland. Glenn Phillips' explosive century propelled the hosts to a commanding win in a high-scoring encounter.

Ishan Kishan Struggles in Overseas Conditions

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan continued to raise questions over with his overseas performances with a three-ball duck against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Auckland on Friday. During a massive run-chase of 260 runs, plenty was expected from Kishan, one of India's most reliable T20I batters in his stunning comeback year. However, the left-hander dissappointed, falling to Jacob Duffy for a three-ball duck.

In 36 T20Is this year, Ishan has made 1,159 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of over 170, with a century and seven fifties, with a best score of 103. However, in his T20I career so far, Ishan has been underwhelming in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, having made just 177 runs across 10 innings at an average of 17.7 and a strike rate of 118 with just one fifty and best score of 56.

This year has been rough for Ishan in SENA T20Is, with scores of 0, 49, 13, 4 and 56 in the series against England and scores of 1 and 0 in two matches he has played in the NZ series. Overall, across 12 SENA matches in his international career, Ishan has made 192 runs at an average of 16, with just one fifty. These also include two ODIs against England this year, where he managed scores of 1 and 14.

Future Challenges for the Wicketkeeper

It will be interesting to see how Ishan will turn things around in SENA conditions with two massive tournaments, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 (co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia) and ICC T20 World Cup 2028 (co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia) being held here.

New Zealand Dominates Fourth T20I

A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday. With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go.

Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Matthew Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (35 off 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India. (ANI)

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