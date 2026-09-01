In the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship, Cricket Association Lucknow beat Aligarh Sports Association by nine wickets, and DSA Moradabad defeated MDCA Meerut Blue by 16 runs. Lucknow bowled Aligarh out for 41, while Moradabad defended 181.

Cricket Association Lucknow defeated Aligarh Sports Association by nine wickets, while DSA Moradabad defeated MDCA Meerut Blue by 16 runs in two matches of the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship at the Gandhi Bagh Cricket Stadium in Meerut, accoridng to a press release.

Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association, praised the exciting cricket on display, highlighting Lucknow’s strong bowling performance and DSA Moradabad’s character in defending their total. He also lauded the players for making the most of the tournament and wished all teams well for the remainder of the competition.

“It was another exciting day of cricket at the 17th Master Vaibhav T20, with both matches producing strong performances from the winning teams. Cricket Association Lucknow’s bowling unit set up their victory brilliantly, while DSA Moradabad showed great character to defend their total against MDCA Meerut Blue. It is encouraging to see players continuing to make the most of this platform, and I wish all the teams the very best for the remainder of the tournament,” he said.

Cricket Association Lucknow beat Aligarh Sports Association by 9 wickets

Aligarh Sports Association were bowled out for 41 in 12.1 overs, before Cricket Association Lucknow raced to 45/1 in just 3.2 overs to complete a nine-wicket victory. Rohit Dwivedi and Pawan Singh led the Cricket Association Lucknow bowling attack with three wickets each, while Himanshu Singh finished the chase unbeaten on 28 off 11 balls. Rohit Dwivedi was named Player of the Match. Rohit Dwivedi was the Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/15.

DSA Moradabad beat MDCA Meerut Blue by 16 runs

DSA Moradabad posted 181/8 in 20 overs, powered by a superb 86 off 46 balls from Aryan Chaudhary, before bowling out MDCA Meerut Blue for 165 in 18.4 overs. Shivam Sharma and Kushal Yadav claimed four wickets each for DSA Moradabad, with Kushal conceding just four runs in his spell. Despite contributions from Sandeep Tomar and Ankur Malik, MDCA Meerut Blue fell 16 runs short. Kushal Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell of 4/4. (ANI)