Contrary to the belief that he joined Inter Miami for a 'retirement plan,' Lionel Messi continues to dominate Major League Soccer, proving he came to compete.

Lionel Messi’s journey in Major League Soccer continues to defy expectations, proving to be the gift that never stops giving. When he joined Inter Miami two seasons ago, many assumed he was arriving in the U.S. to wind down his career, play at a slower pace, and enjoy a “retirement plan.” Instead, Messi has shown that he came to compete-and to dominate-for as long as his legs and mind allow.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Messi Still Carrying Inter Miami

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch in pink, Messi has been the heartbeat of Inter Miami. His leadership, creativity, and sheer brilliance have lifted the club to heights they had only dreamed of before. Far from treating his MLS stint casually, Messi continues to take every match seriously, piling up numbers that prove he’s still at the very top of his game.

Eye on the 2026 World Cup

His motivation is clear: Messi still has the 2026 FIFA World Cup firmly in his sights. To lead Argentina in defending their crown, he knows he needs to stay sharp, fit, and at peak performance. Every goal, every assist in Miami, is part of the bigger picture-building momentum and proving that even at 38 years old, he remains a difference-maker at the highest level.

Making MLS History

In fact, Messi is not just maintaining standards-he’s rewriting them. During Inter Miami’s clash against New York City FC, his first-half assist secured him yet another historic milestone: becoming the first player in MLS history to record 35+ combined goals and assists in back-to-back seasons.

For context, even legends of the league like Carlos Vela and Landon Donovan-both iconic names in American soccer-never managed that feat. But then again, it’s almost unfair to compare anyone to Messi, a man widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.

Still Going Strong at 38

What makes this all the more impressive is Messi’s age. At 38, most players are preparing their farewells, slowing down, or stepping aside. Messi, on the other hand, looks as hungry as ever-still chasing greatness, still chasing titles, and still chasing another World Cup to solidify his legacy beyond dispute.

Boosting Inter Miami’s Ambitions

It’s not just Argentina that benefits from Messi’s brilliance. Inter Miami has been transformed since his arrival. With him orchestrating play, the team’s ceiling is higher, its floor safer, and the belief in competing for titles this season is stronger than ever. His presence alone raises standards across the board-for teammates, coaches, and even opponents.

Living Legend in MLS

It remains almost surreal to think that Lionel Messi is plying his trade in the MLS. Every time you look at the records he’s breaking and the influence he wields, it leaves fans shaking their heads in awe. The league has never seen anything like him, and the fact that he continues to set new benchmarks proves that his story is far from finished.