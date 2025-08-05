India leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 with a thrilling six-run victory over England in the final Test at The Oval. Chasing 374, England fell just short, sparking jubilant celebrations in the Indian dressing room.

Scenes of pure jubilation and ecstacy unfolded in the visitors' dressing room as the Indian players and management experienced euphoria with head coach Gautam Gambhir being overwhelmed by pure emotions after India scripted a story of success straight out of the fairytale books at The Oval.

On the final day of the fifth Test of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the match went right down to the wire. In the battle of nerves and steel, the equation was as clear as daylight. England stood 35 runs short of gunning down the 374-run target, while India had to hunt four wickets to end the series at 2-2 in London.

The BCCI released a video on X, unveiling the events that unfolded behind the scenes. Gambhir was seen jumping around, applauding enthusiastically when Prasidh Krishna sent the ball crashing into Josh Tongue's middle stump for a 12-ball duck.

With Chris Woakes, fighting with a broken shoulder at the other end, Gus Atkinson brought the equation down to seven required with one wicket in hand. Gambhir peeked out of the window and sent a couple of instructions to his troops before the decisive moment.

Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff watched in anticipation as Mohammed Siraj, who was breathing fire by that point, charged at Atkinson. Siraj's searing yorker found a way past Atkinson's wild swipe and dislodged the off stump from its position to seal a six-run and series levelling triumph for India.

Siraj, on cloud nine, sprinted animatedly and pulled his usual 'Sui' celebration and was soon swamped by his compatriots. Gambhir embraced assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate with a passionate hug, and the rest of the crew swiftly joined the celebrations.



He saw a bowling coach, Morne Morkel, and the duo warmly embraced each other. The towering South African lifted Gambhir in the air, and the Indian roared in delight. He went to the field, hugged his captain, Shubman Gill and the rest of the players as the entire team took a victory lap at The Oval.



After India's fabled story of success, Gambhir had a simple message and wrote on X, “We'll win some, we'll lose some.... but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!”

The victory held special significance for the Indian head coach, considering the torrid run he endured since the New Zealand home series last October. With India's next Test assignment being a two-match home assignment against the West Indies, Gambhir would be looking to replicate the success he savoured in England.