Image Credit : Getty

The 45-Day England Test Tour concluded with a thrilling victory and a five-match Test series for Team India at the Oval in London on Monday, August 5. The Shubman Gill-led India pulled off a dramatic six-run win in the Oval Decider.

Defending a 374-run target, Team India managed to bowl out England for 367 runs, thanks to a relentless bowling by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who together picked nine wickets, with the former registering a five–wicket, hat turned the tide in India’s favour during the tense morning session of the final day. Their combined effort sealed a remarkable comeback and ensured the series ended in a draw 2-2.

As Team India had a great end to the Test series, with thrills, heartbreaks, and disappointments, let’s take a look at the key lessons that they must learn from the England tour.