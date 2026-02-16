Legends League Cricket (LLC) completed its player auction, with six franchises investing Rs 30.56 crore to buy 97 legends. Stars like Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, and Shikhar Dhawan were acquired, with more signings expected to strengthen squads.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced the successful completion of its player auction for the upcoming season, marking another major milestone in the league's continued growth and global appeal. The auction witnessed strong participation from all six franchises, who collectively invested Rs 30.56 crore to acquire 97 cricketing legends from across the world, according to an LLC release. With an additional Rs 9 crore purse still available, franchises are expected to further strengthen their squads through upcoming direct signings, promising even greater firepower and star presence in what is set to be the biggest and boldest season of Legends League Cricket yet.

Marquee Players Acquired

The auction saw intense bidding for some of the most celebrated names in world cricket. Among the marquee players successfully acquired were Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthik, Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Ross Taylor, and Carlos Brathwaite, among others. The participation of such iconic Legends reinforces LLC's position as a premier platform bringing together legendary players who have enthralled fans across generations.

Strategic Squad Building

Franchises showcased strong strategic intent in building balanced squads comprising explosive batsmen, world-class bowlers, and proven match-winners, ensuring high-quality competitive cricket for fans globally.

'Bigger, Bolder Season Ahead'

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket, said, "The overwhelming response to the auction reflects the growing strength and global appeal of Legends League Cricket. With franchises investing Rs 30.56 crore and a strong pool of cricketing icons joining the league, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more competitive than ever. With additional signings still to come, fans can expect an extraordinary festival of cricket featuring some of the greatest players of the game."

Excitement Builds for Upcoming Season

With direct player signings still underway and additional global stars expected to join the league, excitement continues to build for the upcoming season. The final squad announcements and season schedule will be revealed shortly.

Legends League Cricket continues to redefine the fan experience by bringing together cricket's greatest names on one platform, delivering world-class competition and unforgettable sporting entertainment. (ANI)