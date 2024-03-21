Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Mary Kom appointed India's Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearer

    Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom has been appointed as India's contingent chef de mission for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024, while veteran table tennis player and CWG champion Sharath Kamal will carry the flag for India.

    Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom has been appointed as India's contingent chef de mission for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024, while veteran table tennis player and CWG champion Sharath Kamal will carry the flag for India, announced the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday.

    The IOA stated that the 41-year-old table tennis player embodies "the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage".

    Assisting Mary Kom in her role will be luger Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed as the deputy chef de mission.

    "Mary Kom's unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey makes her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics," IOA said.

    "Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team's management and coordination efforts."

    Olympic bronze medallist in rifle shooting, Gagan Narang, will supervise India's operations at the shooting range, located considerably far from the main venues.

    India is set to dispatch its largest-ever shooting contingent to Paris, with 19 quotas already secured.

    "His (Narang's) meticulous approach and understanding of athletes' needs will ensure a conducive environment for our shooters," the statement added.

    "These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the global stage, the statement added.

    Commenting on the appointments, IOA president PT Usha, said, "We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud."

