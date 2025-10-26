Ahead of the El Clasico, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has shifted focus from controversy to inspiration with a powerful motivational video on Instagram. The video showcases his journey and ends with a fearless quote.

As anticipation builds for Sunday’s El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, the stage is set for one of the most unpredictable encounters in recent memory. Real Madrid enter the clash boasting a deeper, more balanced squad and the advantage of playing at home. Yet, recent history leans in Barcelona’s favor - the Catalans have managed to trouble Los Blancos consistently in their latest meetings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Last season’s Clasicos were a struggle for Madrid, who found it tough to contain Barcelona’s attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal. While Lewandowski and Raphinha will miss this fixture due to injuries, Yamal is expected to start - and all eyes will be on him once again.

The 18-year-old forward has found himself at the center of pre-match attention after his recent comments suggesting that Real Madrid benefit from referee favouritism. Yet, hours before the big game, Yamal has shifted the narrative from controversy to inspiration.

Confident Message on the Eve of Battle

Just before El Clasico kicks off, Yamal took to Instagram to share a powerful motivational video. The clip, a montage of his childhood football moments mixed with highlights from his first goal at the Bernabeu last season, delivered an emotional message through an evocative voiceover.

“The player who leaves the neighborhood does not compete for fame, but competes for the future. Don’t play for the spotlight, play to never go back,” the narration begins.

It continues, “The real pressure is not in the stadium, it is in the eyes of those who never stopped believing. And when he scores, he doesn’t celebrate for himself, he celebrates because that goal can change for him, for his people and for his neighborhood.”

The stirring video ends with a direct quote from Yamal, one that sums up his fearless mentality: “I left fear in the Mataro park a long time ago.”

Immediately afterward, he posted an image of himself celebrating that same goal at the Bernabeu - this time focusing on the angry Madrid fans in the background. The message was clear: Yamal is fearless, motivated, and ready to face the challenge head-on.

His posts may inspire his teammates and perhaps provoke a few in the Madrid dressing room, but one thing is certain - Lamine Yamal is not shying away from the spotlight ahead of one of football’s biggest showdowns.