Lakshya Sen secured his second Hylo Open title by defeating Jonatan Christie, while PV Sindhu also claimed victory in the women's singles final, marking a successful campaign for Indian shuttlers at the tournament in Germany.

Lakshya Sen Secures Men's Singles Title

Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight games to clinch the men's singles title at the Hylo Open on Sunday. Lakshya registered a 21-17, 21-10 victory in the final, securing his seventh BWF World Tour title and his second Hylo Open crown.

The Indian shuttler produced an impressive performance in the second game after taking the opening game 21-17. He maintained control of the rallies and capitalised on errors from Christie to build a seven-point advantage at 16-9, according to ESPN. Despite the Indonesian's attempts to fight back, Lakshya continued to put pressure on his opponent. Christie missed an important opportunity when his crosscourt smash went wide, allowing the Indian to move closer to the title. Lakshya then earned 10 match points after successfully reviewing a line call and converted the next point to seal the championship with a 21-10 win in the second game. The victory marked another Hylo Open triumph for Lakshya, adding to his earlier title at the tournament and taking his overall BWF World Tour title count to seven.

PV Sindhu Claims Women's Singles Victory

Earlier, India's PV Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final to clinch the Hylo Open title in Germany and secure her second title of the season on the BWF World Tour. The two-time Olympic medallist completed an unbeaten campaign without dropping a single game, returning to the winner's circle a week after finishing runner-up at the French Open, where she lost to world No. 1 An Se Young. Sindhu had earlier won the Japan Open in July.

In the final, Sindhu started confidently but faced resistance from Kjaersfeldt, who kept the opening game level at 5-5. The Indian gradually took control, leading 11-8 at the interval before using her sharp returns and attacking play to close the game 21-12. The second game was more competitive, with Kjaersfeldt narrowing the deficit to 7-6 after trailing 7-3. However, Sindhu regained momentum, went into the interval with an 11-7 lead and extended it to 19-11. Despite a late fightback from the Dane, Sindhu held her nerve to win the game 21-14 and seal the championship in straight games.

Dominant Tournament Run

The second-seeded Indian enjoyed a dominant run throughout the tournament. She opened her campaign with a 21-10, 21-10 win over UAE's Prakriti Bharath, followed by a 21-9, 21-6 victory against France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari in just 26 minutes. In the quarter-finals, she defeated Germany's Amalie Schulz 21-12, 21-10 before overcoming compatriot and 19-year-old Anmol Kharb 21-13, 21-16 in the semi-finals. The Hylo Open triumph marked Sindhu's second title of the season, following her Japan Open victory in July, and provided a strong response after her runner-up finish in Paris.

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