Lahore Qalandars fined captain Shaheen Shah Afridi PKR 1 million for a security breach. Punjab police accused Afridi and Sikandar Raza of escorting unauthorised guests to their hotel room. Raza, who will face no action, later clarified.

Shaheen Afridi Fined for Security Breach

Lahore Qalandars have imposed a fine of PKR 1 million (approx. USD 3,600) on captain Shaheen Shah Afridi following an incident in which Punjab police accused him of breaching security protocols at the team hotel. According to ESPNcricinfo, in a statement, the Qalandars said the fine was levied to "uphold discipline and ensure accountability" within the squad.

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No action will be taken against Sikandar Raza, who was also mentioned in the police report regarding the same protocols. Raza and Shaheen were accused of a serious security breach after four "unauthorised" individuals managed to enter the team's hotel room. A letter was handed from the Punjab police to PSL's chief executive, Salman Naseer, where they were accused of "forcefully escorting" visitors to the all-rounder's room.

In a letter addressed to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, a deputy police inspector alleged that Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza ignored security guidelines, "forcefully escorting" the visitors to a player's room on Saturday night, where they stayed for nearly three hours.

Sikandar Raza Defends Teammate

On Monday, Raza broke his silence on him and Afridi being accused of a security breach by allowing four "unauthorised" people in the team's hotel room, saying that they were his long-time friends, family members and the Pakistan left-arm pacer was only helping him out.

Raza has clarified that the four people in question are his close family members and friends. "Shaheen did not force anyone. My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them [come up to my room]. If these were the SOPs [that visitors were not allowed into our rooms], I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen. He went down on my request, because it was my close family and friends; I did not want to meet them in the business centre. We sat upstairs for 40 minutes," Raza said.