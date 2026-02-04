Purig Warriors handed defending champions Kangs Sing their first defeat of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 with a 4-2 win in Leh. The day's action also saw victories for Kharu Falcons, Shakar Chiktan Queens, Changla Blasters, and Shakar Chiktan Royals.

Purig Warriors Stun Champions Kangs Sing

Purig Warriors became the first side to beat defending champions Kangs Sing in the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, according to a release. Purig ended Kangs' unbeaten run with a 4-2 win in the day's opening game, overturning Kangs' second-period lead and finishing with double their goal tally.

Purig Warriors secured a 4-2 win over defending champions and table-toppers Kangs Sing. A tightly contested first period ended scoreless, with Purig's defence absorbing sustained pressure. Kangs finally broke the deadlock early in the second through Gonbo Tashi, but the momentum quickly shifted as Purig captain Sajjad Hussain responded with a composed drag shot from centre to level the score. Zakir Hussain then struck twice in quick succession, giving Purig firm control of the contest. Kangs attempted a late push, pulling one back through Sonam Wangail's tap-in, but Bashar Ahmad sealed the result with a decisive drag shot with just 20 seconds remaining.

Kharu Falcons Edge Out United Nubra

Kharu Falcons secured a hard-fought 4-2 win over United Nubra. The opening period saw both sides create chances without finding the net. Nubra drew first blood in the second period through Stanzin Chotak, only for Urgain Norbu to restore parity within a minute. Momentum swung in the Falcons' favour as Jigmet Stanzin capitalised with a tap-in, followed by Urgain's second goal and a further strike from Jigmet Choster to stretch the lead. Nubra mounted a late challenge when Tashi Chostak scored with a drag shot in the final minute, but the Falcons held their nerve to close out the game.

Shakar Chiktan Queens Register Victory in Women's Game

In the women's game of the day, Shakar Chiktan Queens registered a composed 3-1 victory over Changla Lamos. Captain Nissa Khatoon set the tone early, opening the scoring in the second minute. The Queens extended their advantage in the second period, with Thupstan Dolker converting a tap-in before Tsewang Lhadol made it three. Changla Lamos found a response in the third period through Thinles Angmo's tap-in, assisted by captain Sonam Yangdol, but the Queens maintained control to secure the win.

Changla Blasters Secure Convincing Win

Changla Blasters registered a convincing 7-2 victory over Maryul Spawo. Stanzin Norboo set the tone early, opening the scoring in the second minute and later rounding off the contest with the final goal in the closing minute. Norboo and Rigzin Dorjey finished with two goals apiece, while captain Namgyal Norboo, Jigmet Deskong, and Stanzin Namgyal also found the net with close-range tap-ins. Maryul Spawo responded through goals from Asif Ali and Stanzin Tundup, but were unable to close the gap as the Blasters maintained control throughout the game.

Shakar Chiktan Royals Clinch Narrow Win

Shakar Chiktan Royals closed the day with a 3-2 win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers. Mohd Iqbal opened the scoring with a tap-in midway through the first period, and the Royals carried the 1-0 lead into the break. The second period remained scoreless despite chances at both ends. Rinchen Wangyal levelled early in the third with a tap-in, before Gulzar Hussain restored the Royals' lead with a slapshot. Tsering Sangay equalised again 20 seconds later, but Syed Mehdi struck the winner with a wrist shot to seal the result.

Upcoming Matches and League Overview

Day eight of the League (February 05, 2026) begins with Sham Wolves facing Kangs Sing. Changathang Shans then meet Kharu Falcons, followed by the women's game between Sham Eagles and Humas Queens. Purig Warriors versus Changla Blasters is scheduled later today, before Humas Warriors face Zanskar Chadar Tamers in the final game.

The Ice Hockey League Season 3 is moving steadily through its league phase, with teams across the men's and women's categories sharpening performances as the season unfolds. The competition remains rooted in strong local engagement, combining high-intensity play with the collective energy that defines Ladakh's winter sporting culture.