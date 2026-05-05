Chirag Shetty asserts India isn't a 'true sporting nation' yet, highlighting the insufficient celebration of athletes. He pointed to the muted public reception of the historic 2022 Thomas Cup win as an example of this lack of recognition.

Badminton player Chirag Shetty on Tuesday said that India cannot yet be considered a true sporting nation, pointing out that even major achievements like a Thomas Cup victory don't bring badminton athletes the level of recognition and celebration they deserve.

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Chirag Shetty, a part of India's Thomas Cup 2026 contingent who brought home the bronze medal after facing a defeat to France in the semifinals on Saturday, reshared an Instagram story by his double's partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Satwiksairaj uploaded a group photo of the Indian contingent after they returned home from Denmark, where the Thomas Cup took place. The caption of the photo said, "Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares." Chirag Shetty reshared the story on his Instagram profile.

'Not a sporting nation as yet'

During a press conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday, Chirag expanded on Satwiksairaj's words in his social media post. He said that despite winning many medals, India still doesn't celebrate its athletes enough and therefore cannot yet be considered a true sporting nation. "I think we are not a sporting nation as yet. Yes, we win medals, a lot of medals, but we don't celebrate our athletes the way we should," he said.

Disappointment over 2022 Thomas Cup Reception

Talking about when India won the 2022 Thomas Cup by defeating Indonesia in the finals, Chirag Shetty said that although the win was celebrated by badminton fans, it didn't receive the widespread recognition it deserved from the general public. He noted that while badminton fans understood its significance, many others were unaware of how big the achievement was, which he found disappointing. "I think the last time when we won the Thomas Cup, I think a lot of people didn't really share as much. We did get a reception; I landed in Bombay and there were plenty of people around who actually received us. And then we met the Prime Minister and he had a reception at his house. We were felicitated by the BAI (Badminton Association of India) as well. But apart from that, I think the way it should have been celebrated, it didn't get celebrated as much by the fans. The people who actually watch badminton, and know about the sport, they knew how big the tournament was, but the general public still didn't really know the magnitude of the result, and that sometimes really makes me sad," Chirag said.

Call for Broader Change

Chirag Shetty said that while government support and schemes for badminton have improved significantly, broader change is needed, with society as a whole doing more to celebrate sporting achievements. "I think there's plenty more that we need to do. I think there's only a little that the government can do, which they are already doing. You know, the schemes and everything, I think for the past 10 years since I've been playing professional badminton has been terrific. But there's only little that the government and the sports bodies can do. I think the ecosystem needs to start celebrating sporting achievements," he added.

Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinal Recap

India lost to France 0-3 in the Thomas Cup semifinals in Horsens, Denmark, as India's dream of reclaiming the title they won in 2022 ended, leaving them with a bronze medal for the 2026 edition. The semifinal match was heavily impacted before it even began, as Lakshya was ruled out due to an elbow injury sustained during his quarterfinal victory against Chinese Taipei. Without their spearhead, India struggled to match the intensity of the French side, eventually going down 0-3. (ANI)