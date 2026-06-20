As Spain faces Saudi Arabia, they are seen as a top title contender for the FIFA World Cup 2026. La Roja's strengths include a dominant midfield, tactical flexibility, squad depth, fearless young stars, and a rich history of winning.

With Spain set to face Saudi Arabia in a crucial Group H encounter, La Roja arrive as one of the most complete sides in the tournament. Packed with world-class talent, tactical sophistication, and a winning mentality, Spain has all the ingredients of a genuine title contender.

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Spain will be salivating for their three points following a frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde. Here are five reasons why opponents should fear them.

A midfield that can control any match

Spain's greatest strength remains its midfielders. With stars like Pedri, Rodri and Gavi, La Roja possesses a blend of creativity, composure, and defensive intelligence. Their ability to dominate possession and dictate tempo often leaves opponents chasing shadows for long periods.

Tactical flexibility under pressure

Spain is no longer solely reliant on the traditional tiki-taka style. They can patiently build attacks, press aggressively, or transition quickly when required. This adaptability makes them extremely difficult to prepare for, as they can alter their approach depending on the opponent and match situation.

Strength across every position

Unlike many teams that depend on a handful of stars, Spain boasts quality throughout the squad. Whether it is defensive leaders like Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, and creative forces in midfield, or dynamic attackers such as Lamine Yamal, there is elite talent in every area of the pitch. Their squad depth allows them to maintain intensity throughout the tournament.

A new generation playing without fear

Spain's young stars have already proven themselves on the biggest stages. Players such as Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal combine youthful energy with remarkable maturity. Their confidence and willingness to take responsibility in key moments have added a fresh dimension to Spain's game.

Championship experience and winning mentality

Spain knows what it takes to win major tournaments. The nation that lifted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and multiple European titles continues to carry a culture of success. Even with a younger squad, the expectation of competing for trophies remains deeply embedded within the team. They came into the tournament having won the 2024 Euro Championships, securing the runners-up finish in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, having won it back in the 2023 season.

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