    La Liga 2022-23: Gerard Pique receives red card in his final career game as a substitute

    Gerard Pique travelled with Barcelona to Osasuna for its La Liga encounter and his final career game. However, he failed to make it to the field as a substitute. He was red-carded for arguing with the referee over a decision.

    La Liga 2022-23, Osasuna vs Barcelona: Gerard Pique receives red card in his final career game as a substitute-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Spanish defender Gerard Pique was set to play his final career game on Tuesday night when table-topper and Spanish giants Barcelona travelled to take on sixth-placed Osasuna in La Liga. While he did not start in the XI, he was named on the bench as a substitute. Although he looked set to come onto the field in the second half, his career ended in heartbreak as he received a red card while on the bench for arguing with the referee over a decision. Last weekend, he was given an emotional send-off at Camp Nou during Barca's 2-0 conquest against Almeria.

    As for the red card, the Catalans were trailing 0-1 at half-time when striker Robert Lewandowski was earlier given a red card as he had struck David Garcia with his arm during an ariel challenge. While Pique joined Lewa in protesting against the decision, the retiring legend also saw the red colour as he was forced to spend the final minutes of his playing career on the bench.

    ALSO READ: UEL: 'It is the most difficult opponent once again' - Xavi on Barcelona vs Man United in playoffs

    Meanwhile, Barcelona still did a great job despite the twin red cards, as Pedri cancelled Garcia's sixth-minute lead in the 28th. At the same time, Raphinha handed the visitors the authority in the 85th, which eventually turned out to be the winner. Barca stays atop the table with this victory, five points ahead of second-placed defending champion and arch-rival Real Madrid, having played a match extra, while the latter faces Cadiz at home on Thursday.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
