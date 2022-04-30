Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid crowned champion for 35th time, netizens celebrate

    Real Madrid has retained the La Liga 2021-22 title. It extends its record of being the undisputed champion of Spain to 35, while netizens celebrated all over.

    La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid crowned champion for 35th time, netizens celebrate-ayh
    Madrid, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

    For the record-extending 35th time, Spanish giants Real Madrid has been crowned the La Liga champion. The Los Blancos retain the title following a comprehensive 4-0 win over 13th-placed Espanyol at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday. The Madrid fans celebrated all over social media as Carlo Ancelotti and his boys wrap things up with four games to go.

    As for the match against Espanyol, Rodrygo opened the proceedings in the 33rd minute, following Marcelo's assistance. He scored his brace in the 43rd, with the lead being 2-0 at the half-time break. In the following half, Marco Asensio tripled it in the 55th through Eduardo Camavinga's assist, while Karim Benzema scored the winner in the 81st, thanks to the assist from Vinicius Junior.

    The victory also was a record-breaking feat for Madrid head coach Ancelotti. He has become the first manager to win a title across the top five leagues in Europe, thus completing his Grand Slam. It is his second stint with Los Blancos and the first La Liga crown with the side, having won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in 2013-14, besides winning four other titles.

    On the other hand, Madrid defender Marcelo has become the most successful player for the club. He has now won 24 titles with the side, the most by any player in the club's history. 

