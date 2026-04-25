Kylian Mbappe’s 100th Real Madrid appearance ended in frustration with a suspected hamstring strain. The French star left early against Real Betis, sparking concern for Madrid’s season and France’s World Cup preparations.

Real Madrid and France were dealt a major blow after Kylian Mbappe limped off with a suspected hamstring strain during Friday’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis. The forward’s milestone 100th appearance for Los Blancos ended prematurely, leaving both club and country anxious ahead of crucial fixtures.

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Mbappe requested a substitution in the 81st minute at La Cartuja, bypassing the bench and heading straight to the dressing room. Gonzalo Garcia replaced him as Madrid conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Hector Bellerin. Early assessments suggest the Frenchman has suffered a strain to his left hamstring, overshadowing what should have been a celebratory night.

Arbeloa’s Reaction

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa admitted uncertainty over the extent of the injury. “I have no idea [what’s wrong with Mbappe]. He felt some discomfort. We’ll see how he evolves over the next few days,” Arbeloa told reporters after the match. The setback adds to mounting pressure on the coach, with Madrid now eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Reports from ESPN indicated Kylian Mbappe requested the change due to leg pain. Journalist Sergio Kirante revealed preliminary exams showed an overload in the posterior muscle of his left leg. One source confirmed the injury was significant enough for Mbappe to head directly to the locker room, suggesting recovery time may be required.

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Impact On France

The injury news has sparked equal concern within the French national camp. With the 2026 World Cup in North America approaching, Kylian Mbappe’s fitness is critical. France open their campaign against Senegal on June 16, aiming for a third consecutive final. His absence would be a severe blow to preparations.

Beyond Kylian Mbappe’s injury, Real Madrid’s defensive lapses remain a concern. The team has failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 consecutive matches, a run that undermines their title challenge. The late equaliser against Betis highlighted vulnerabilities that have persisted throughout the season.