Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 16-member ODI squad captained by Kusal Mendis for a tri-series in Pakistan against the hosts and England. This is a crucial step in the team's preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation's road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. Led by captain Kusal Mendis, the unit features a blend of seasoned international campaigners and emerging white-ball talent as Sri Lanka builds its core combination ahead of the upcoming global event, as per the ICC website.

Squad Composition

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been named in the 16-player contingent, though his travel remains conditional and he will only travel with the team if he is declared medically fit. Sri Lanka's top-order options include Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake alongside middle-order batters Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, and Janith Liyanage. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will provide crucial all-round depth alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Bowling Attack

The bowling attack is anchored by Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Sachindu Colombage, complemented by a formidable pace unit comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.

Tri-Series Details

Following the conclusion of their three-match T20I leg against the hosts, Sri Lanka will gear up for ODI tri-series action alongside Pakistan and England, beginning October 18.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage. (ANI)