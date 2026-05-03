KKR ended SRH's five-match winning streak with a seven-wicket victory. Despite Travis Head's quickfire 61, SRH were restricted to 165. Captain Pat Cummins admitted it was a 'bad day' and the team failed to capitalise on a strong start.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pat Cummins admitted that the team endured a bad day after their five-match winning streak ended as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated them by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

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KKR's Disciplined Bowling Halts SRH

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 165 in the first innings.

SRH started aggressively, powered by a quickfire 61 off 27 balls from Travis Head, which helped them race to 105/1 in the ninth over and 107/2 at the halfway stage. Ishan Kishan also supported well with a steady 42, keeping the innings on track for a big total. However, KKR turned the game around in the middle overs. Varun Chakravarthy (3/36 in 4 overs) led the fightback with key breakthroughs, finishing with three wickets, while Sunil Narine (2/31 in 4 overs) and Kartik Tyagi (2/30 in 4 overs) picked up two each. Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, and Vaibhav Arora also chipped in with a wicket apiece as SRH collapsed from a strong position to be bowled out for 165.

Comfortable Chase for Kolkata

Chasing, 166, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59 off 47) and Ajinkya Rahane (43 off 36 balls) guided KKR home, with seven wickets and 10 balls remaining.

'Not Our Best Day': Pat Cummins

After the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted it was "not their best day" after their defeat, saying the team failed to capitalise on a strong start. He felt they should have pushed their total beyond 180 or even 200, given the position they were in, but instead finished well short of that target.

"Not our best day. We got off to a pretty good start. And then after that, we weren't at our sharpest. Probably from where we were, we should have found a way to get higher, you know, up around 200 or past 180. But not to be. (On the par score) I think 180, something like that. Cummins noted that the pitch became slightly slower and suggested 180 was a par score, but still believed SRH should have scored more from their early momentum.

Reflecting on their five-match winning streak, he said the margins in the IPL are small, though he acknowledged positives in the team's bowling effort, which kept them in the contest until the end. "It did dry up a little bit and slow up. But again, from where we were, I think we should have got 180 plus. (On winning five on the bounce) Much of the same, the margins are quite small here. We still showed a lot of good things. With the bowling unit, we dragged it right to the end," Cummins said. (ANI)