Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have spoken out against elected representatives seeking special privileges like IPL tickets, stating they are not different from the common man and such requests are insensitive.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, on Friday, said he was personally opposed to MLAs seeking Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, stressing that elected representatives should not seek special privileges. "We legislators are not bigger or different from the common man. We should not be asking for special privileges. I am opposed to this idea of legislators asking IPL tickets," Vijayendra said while speaking to reporters at Jagannath Bhavan, the party's state headquarters.

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He also criticised the state government, alleging that its "insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and carelessness" had led to the loss of 11 innocent lives in a past incident. "When that gory tragedy is still green in our minds, it is equally insensitive to ask for special passes or tickets for ourselves. I am not in favour of it," the BJP President added.

Congress MP Echoes Similar Views

Echoing similar views, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that elected representatives should not expect preferential treatment when it comes to match tickets. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Tagore said, "Matches are watched by people, but the electoral representatives wanting these kinds of tickets is not an appreciable thing. Electoral representatives are not privileged people to get these kinds of things. IPL tickets should be sold in a transparent way. It is not a privilege for any MLA or MP that they will be given special status."

Issue Revives Memories of Past Tragedy

The remarks come ahead of the IPL 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The issue also revives memories of last year's tragic incident.

Last year on June 4, a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left more than 50 people injured, as an estimated crowd of nearly three lakh gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win. As a mark of respect, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has decided to keep 11 seats vacant during IPL and international matches at the venue. (ANI)