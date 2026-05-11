Amid a great IPL 2026 run, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has his eyes set on a national team comeback for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 35-year-old veteran has been in fine form with both bat and ball, hoping to play for India again.

Amid a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 run with both bat and ball, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has his eyes set to making a return to the national side and possibly playing a role in the 2027 ODI World Cup, being co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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Krunal produced one of the best batting efforts of his career, battling several problems: falling wickets at the other end, a tricky Raipur wicket producing troubling uneven bounce, and his own body. Facing cramps in both his legs, Krunal unleashed one of the best counter-attacking knocks of the season, taking his side to the table top and ending the Sunday on a happy note for RCB fans.

In this season, Krunal has shown glimpses of his batting brilliance that launched him and his brother Hardik to stardom during their initial years with the Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 141 runs in six innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 150.00, with a fifty to his name and best figures of 73. He has also taken 10 wickets at an average of above 29, with an economy rate of 8.70, with best figures of 2/30.

Krunal's veteran status within the Indian cricket hierarchy and his ability to produce absolute diamonds under pressure have driven RCB's success in the past two seasons.

'Goal is to play for the country'

Speaking during the post-match presser, Krunal said, "When I was a kid of 6-7 years of age, I wanted to play for the country. Still, it has not changed. 100 per cent, the goal is to play for the country. The next year, we have a World Cup coming. I hope to keep doing well, fingers crossed. Let us hope that I get that opportunity. It would be special for me and my family."

Krunal Pandya's Career Stats

Krunal has represented India in five ODIs, scoring 130 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 101.56, including a 58* on debut, which is the fastest fifty by an Indian on ODI debut. He has also taken two wickets in five ODIs. In 19 T20Is and 10 innings, he has made 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of over 130, with a best score of 26* and taken 15 wickets at an average of over 36, including a four-wicket haul.

The all-rounder's final game for India came way back in July 2021, but the hunger to play for India is still there for the 35-year-old. Krunal has a solid List-A record, having made 3,001 runs in 98 matches and 93 innings at an average of 38.47 and a strike rate of 88.03, including three centuries and 17 fifties and has also taken 118 wickets at an average of 31.94, with best figures of 6/41. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, he made 321 runs in seven matches for Baroda at an average of over 53, striking at over 106, with a century and two fifties to his name and took seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.38.

RCB vs MI Match Highlights

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed to pay off when MI sank to 28/3 within the powerplay courtesy of a Bhuvneshwar masterclass. However, Naman Dhir (47 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (57 in 42, with three fours and two sixes) built the innings with an 82-run stand, taking MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with Josh Hazlewood (1/33) and Romario Shepherd (1/18 in three overs) also chipping in useful overs with the ball.

During the chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (0) for a second successive golden duck and eventually sank to 39/3, with Deepak Chahar (2/33) dictating the game. However, Krunal built a 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell (26 in 27 balls, with two fours) and another useful 38-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (18), reaching a brilliant counter-attacking fifty. However, Corbin Bosch (4/26) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/33) pulled off things with crucial wickets, removing Krunal as well, reducing RCB to 149/7 in 18 overs.

Romario Shepherd (4 in 11 balls) struggled against Jasprit Bumrah (0/20), leaving RCB with 12 to get in the final over. A flurry of extras from Raj Angad Bawa and a six from Bhuvneshwar helped ease the pressure despite Romario's dismissal, and RCB secured a last-ball win, with Rasikh Salam Dar (3*) hitting the winning runs.

With seven wins and four losses, RCB is at the top of the points table, with 14 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins and eight losses, eliminated from the playoff race along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).