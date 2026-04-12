Prasidh Krishna's 4/28 and fifties from Shubman Gill (56) and Jos Buttler (60) led Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. LSG, batting first, made 164/8. GT chased the target with 8 balls remaining.

A sensational four-wicket haul by Prasidh Krishna and fifties from skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler helped Gujarat Titans (GT) to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday.

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GT is at the fifth spot with two wins and two losses, with four points. LSG has sunk to sixth spot, having the same win loss record.

Put to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark and Krishna picking 4/28 in his spell. During the chase, fifties from Gill (56 in 40 balls, with six fours and a six) and Buttler (60 in 37 balls, with 11 fours) helped GT reach the target safely with seven wickets and eight balls left.

GT's Dominant Run Chase

Sai Sudarshan started off by getting two fours against Mohammed Shami in the first over.

He and skipper Shubman Gill played it safe till the fifth over, when Gill smacked Shami for a 4,6,4 and 4 to get 20 more runs.

Digvesh Rathi however pushed GT back by dismissing Sai Sudharsan for a 14-ball 15 (with three fours) on his first ball. GT were 45/1 in 5.1 overs.

However, courtesy a backfoot punch from Jos Buttler, GT reached the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Buttler and Gill collected plenty of runs against left-arm spinner George Linde, hitting him for 21 runs in his first two overs, with both batters sharing the spoils.

Halfway through, GT was 86/1, with Buttler (22*) and Gill (48*) unbeaten.

Gill, Buttler notch up fifties

Gill, who also had completed his 4,000 IPL runs, reached his second-successive fifty in 34 balls, with six fours and a six.

Buttler ended this 12th over by Avesh by hitting him for a hat-trick of fours, bringing up the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

Buttler, who also reached the landmark of 14,000 T20 runs, also reached his second-successive fifty in the tournament, with nine fours in just 29 balls.

Titans Seal Victory

However, Prince Yadav broke the 84-run stand, getting Gill caught behind by Rishabh Pant for a 40-ball 56. GT were 129/2 in 14.5 overs.

Shami also sent back Buttler for a 37-ball 60, with 11 fours, courtesy a fine catch by Aiden Markram.

Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia ended the run-chase for GT at 165/3 in 18.4 overs, with the former unbeaten at 21* in 13 balls, with two fours and a six and Tewatia unbeaten at 10*.

Shami, Prince and Digvesh took a wicket each for GT.

Krishna's Four-Wicket Haul Restricts LSG

Gujarat Titans' (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets as he helped his team restrict Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 164/8 in 20 overs in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Krishna scalped the wickets of LSG opener Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, and Mukul Choudhary, not letting the hosts get any momentum through their innings. However, with the help of a 30 from Markram and contributions from their lower-order, LSG set GT the target of 165.

LSG's Turbulent Innings

After GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl, the Super Giants' innings began with intent.

Mitchell Marsh looked dangerous early on, smashing a six and a four in a 4-ball cameo of 11 runs before Kagiso Rabada (1/54 in 4 overs) sent him back in the second over. LSG were 14/1 in 1.3 overs.

Rishabh Pant (18 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six) joined Aiden Markram, and the duo briefly threatened to take the game away, brutalising Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada with two fours and a six, but the former lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj while going aerial, losing the grip of his bat. LSG were 45/2 in 4.1 overs.

However, LSG managed to score 60/2 in six overs, having reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

The introduction of Prasidh Krishna proved to be the turning point. Krishna dismissed the set Aiden Markram (30 off 21, with five fours and a six) on the final ball of the 7th over.

He then returned to remove the young Ayush Badoni (9) and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (19), who had just begun to break the shackles with back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan.

GT sunk to 109/5 in 14.3 overs, having reached the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

Krishna finished his exceptional spell with figures of 4/28 as he also got rid of LSG's last match hero Mukul Choudhary (18 in 14 balls, with a four and six), effectively breaking the backbone of the LSG batting lineup.

LSG was 131/7 in 18.1 overs.

George Linde (16 off 10) and an unexpected cameo from Mohammed Shami (12 off 5), including a last-over six, helped LSG push the total past the 160-mark.

GT bowler Ashok Sharma also remained clinical at the death, finishing with 2/32 in four overs.

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