Kolkata Police flagged off the 'Safe Drive Save Life' Half Marathon 2026 to promote road safety. Mayor Firhad Hakim praised the police, citing low accident rates and Kolkata's status as India's safest city according to the NCRB report.

"Safe Drive Save Life" is a road safety slogan and campaign launched by the West Bengal government and organised by Kolkata Police to promote responsible driving, reduce accidents, and prevent fatalities by encouraging adherence to traffic rules, avoiding distractions, and wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Mayor Praises Kolkata Police, Cites 'Safest City' Report

West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim praised Kolkata Police for their efforts to make the city safe, citing low road accident rates and a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report naming Kolkata the safest city in India.

"The fewest road accidents have occurred in Kolkata. This is the effort of the Kolkata Police. According to the NCRB report, Kolkata is the safest city in India, and the credit for this also goes to the Kolkata Police. To promote this very spirit, this marathon is being conducted," Hakim said.

'Awareness has increased': Police Commissioner

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma lauded the success of the 'Safe Drive Save Life' half-marathon, saying it's spreading awareness about road safety.

"The Safe Drive Save Life was held today at the 6th edition of the Kolkata Police. The message of the program the Chief Minister launched in 2016, that one should stay safe on the road and keep others safe too, is reaching people. Awareness has increased among people... I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the participants, winners, and our colleagues," Verma said.

Over 50,000 Join Marathon, Says Mimi Chakraborty

Former TMC MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty hailed the 'Safe Drive Save Life' half-marathon, saying the event is filled with excitement and love. She feels proud to be part of Kolkata, calling it a safe city.

"There is so much excitement here, so much love. People have been coming since the morning. Today, more than 50 thousand people have joined in. I feel very proud to be a part of this city, which is so safe," former TMC MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty said.

Event Inaugurates Traffic Safety Week

Santosh Pandey said the 'Safe Drive Save Life' Half Marathon kicks off Traffic Safety Week, aiming to promote road safety through public participation. The event sees a good turnout from diverse groups, emphasising that safety is a collective responsibility, not just the police's job.

"The 'Safe Drive Save Life' Half Marathon is the inauguration of Traffic Safety Week observed by Kolkata Police. Races have been organised according to distances. People's participation is quite good. People from every section are joining in. Our main message is road safety. Road safety can be ensured only through the participation of all of us. This is not just the work of the police administration," Santosh Pandey said.