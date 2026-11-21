KL Rahul secured his maiden Test century in New Zealand, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test tons in all four SENA nations. His 136-run performance significantly strengthened India's position in the first Test match in Wellington.

KL Rahul Hits Maiden Test Century In New Zealand As India Dominates

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul described his maiden Test ton in New Zealand as a special achievement, revealing that he had been eager to test himself in the country's challenging conditions against some of the best bowling attacks. The Indian batter said he had prepared extensively for the opportunity over the previous six to seven months, studying successful performances in New Zealand and arriving early to acclimatise to the conditions before making the most of his chance.

Rahul scripted his name into the record books on Saturday with a magnificent century in Wellington, becoming only the third Indian batter to score a hundred in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand. The 34-year-old also achieved another significant milestone, becoming the first Indian opener to register Test centuries in all four SENA nations, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, as he brought up his 13th Test hundred. “You always want to challenge yourself in different conditions, play in different countries and test yourself against the best bowling attacks. New Zealand is a country where a lot of batters have struggled to score runs because the conditions are challenging. I really wanted to play a Test match here and, ideally, play many more. Unfortunately, I hadn't had that opportunity before. So, when the chance came, I wanted to make the most of it. That's also why I decided to arrive early and get accustomed to the conditions," Rahul told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 3 on Saturday.

Rahul revealed that he had spent the previous six to seven months preparing for his maiden Test assignment in New Zealand, studying batters who had succeeded in the country's challenging conditions. He also highlighted the importance of arriving well-prepared, saying the extensive homework and early preparation helped him adapt and make the most of his opportunity. “Since I had no previous experience of playing red-ball cricket in New Zealand, I started preparing well in advance. For the last six or seven months, I had been thinking about playing Test cricket here, doing my homework and studying the batters who have scored runs in these conditions and how they approached their innings. There was a lot of preparation and hard work involved. Once you have done that groundwork and ticked all the boxes, it becomes a little easier when you finally step onto the field,” he added.

A magnificent century from KL Rahul headlined India's dominant batting display as the visitors tightened their grip on the first Test against New Zealand, reaching 486/4 at stumps on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. Rahul's outstanding 136 laid the foundation for India's commanding position, helping the visitors secure a valuable 118-run first-innings lead over New Zealand, who were bowled out for 368. (ANI)