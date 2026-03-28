Weightlifter Nikita won host Chhattisgarh's first gold at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026. Odisha's women swimmers dominated, with Anjali Munda claiming five golds. Karnataka continues to lead the overall medal tally, followed by Odisha.

Weightlifter Nikita ended hosts Chhattisgarh's wait for a gold medal while Odisha's women swimmers clinched all three gold medals on offer on the fourth day of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 on Saturday. Nikita dominated the women's 77kg weightlifting event to comfortably win the gold medal in the last event of the day, while Odisha won gold medals through Ritika Minz (100m freestyle), Anjali Munda (50m Backstroke) and the 4x100 m medley relay team. Anjali finished with five golds, four of them in individual races, according to a release.

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Arunachal Pradesh were the other major movers in the medals table on Saturday as they won both the men's weightlifting gold medals to close in on the third spot, which is currently held by Assam with four gold, seven silver and three bronze medals. Karnataka continue to top the medals tally with 15 gold, six silver and three bronze while Odisha are second with seven gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals. Hosts Chhattisgarh are seventh with eight medals (one gold, four silver and three bronze).

Weightlifting: Nikita Ends Gold Wait

Having won four silver and three bronze medals from the swimming pool, Chhattisgarh sports fans were waiting for a gold from their athletes, and Nikita fulfilled their wish with a dominating performance in the women's 77kg category at the open ground in Pt Ravishankar University here.

The 20-year-old Nikita lifted a total of 160kg (70kg in Snatch and 90kg in Clean & Jerk), lifting 34 kg more than second-placed Srimati Jani of Odisha. Joyshree Patir of Assam took home the bronze medal with a total of 118kg.

"It is a special moment for me as this is my first gold medal in Khelo India. I was training for the whole year preparing for these games and I was confident of winning this gold medal once I came to the weightlifting arena for weigh in," Nikita told SAI Media.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Also Secure Gold

Dimpi Sonowal led an Assam 1-2 in women's 69kg with a total of 155kg, with Pallavi Payeng taking the silver with a total of 131kg. Ruba Tadu (men's 88kg) and Lalu Taku (Men's 94kg) enhanced Arunachal Pradesh's chances of breaking into the top three as they clinched the gold medals with relative ease. Tadu lifted a total of 274kg for gold, while Taku aggregated a total of 250kg in the 94kg category.

Swimming: Krow Siblings and Karnataka Shine

In the swimming competition, Assam's Krow siblings Nibir Krow and Violina Krow won a gold and bronze medal, respectively, on the last day of competition at the international pool here. Nibir clinched the top spot in 50m Backstroke with a time of 31.31seconds, pushing Karnataka's Dhoneesh N (31.39s) to second spot. Earlier, Violina won the bronze medal in 100m freestyle with a time of 1:16.62s with Odisha taking home the gold and silver through Ritika Minz (1:12.93s) and Krushna Priya Nayak (1:15.77s).

Karnataka signed off the swimming competition with 15 gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Karnataka's Manikanta L topped the chart with eight golds and one silver medal, while Dhoneesh M finished with five golds and one silver medal. In the women's section, Karnataka's Meghanjali bagged four golds and two bronze medals.

Day 4 Results

Swimming

Women: 100m Freestyle: Gold - Ritika Minz (Odisha) 1:12.93s; Silver - Krushna Priya Nayak (Odisha) 1:15.77s; Bronze - Violina Krow (Assam) 1:16.62s

50m Backstroke: Gold - Anjali Munda (Odisha) 36.37s; Silver - Anushka Bhagat (Chhattisgarh) 36.53s; Bronze - Meghanjali (Karnataka) 38.54s

4x100m Medley relay: Gold - Assam 5:46.86s; Silver - Tripura 5:58.51s; Bronze - Gujarat 6:52.20

Men: 100m Freestyle: Gold - Dhoneesh N (Karnataka) 58.16s; Silver - Firmino Emon Lalung (Assam) 58.75s; Bronze - Keerthan Sharat (Karnataka) 59.02s

50m Backstroke: Gold - Nibir Nilim Krow (Assam) 31.31s; Silver - Dhoneesh N (Karnataka) 31.39s; Bronze - Rajesh Soren (Odisha) 32.03s

4x100m Medley relay: Gold - Karnataka 4:32.36s; Silver - Assam 4:34.83s; Bronze - Tripura 4:44.95s

Weightlifting

Women: 69kg: Gold - Dimpi Sonowal (Assam) 155kg; Silver - Pallavi Payeng (Assam) 131kg; Bronze - Agnes Fernandes (Goa) 130kg

77kg: Gold - Gold - Nikita (Chhattisgarh) 160kg; Silver - Srimati Jani (Odisha) 126kg; Bronze - Joyshree Patir (Assam) 118kg

Men: 88kg: Gold - Ruba Tadu (Arunachal Pradesh) 274kg; Silver - Devarkonda Prem Sagar (Andhra Pradesh) 270kg; Bronze - Soram Hitlar Sagar (Arunachal Pradesh) 262kg

94kg: Lalu Taku (Arunachal Pradesh) 250kg; Silver - P Mani Shankar (Andhra Pradesh) 244kg; Bronze - Khem Raj (Himachal Pradesh) 232kg.

(ANI)