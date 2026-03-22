Chhattisgarh will host the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 from March 25 to April 3. The landmark event will take place in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, featuring over 2300 athletes and celebrating the state's deep tribal heritage.

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, has announced the state as the host of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG), a landmark addition to India's sporting calendar under the Government of India's flagship Khelo India mission. Commencing on March 25, the Games will be hosted across three culturally significant cities: Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, each reflecting the diversity and depth of Chhattisgarh's tribal heartland, according to a release.

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The KITG 2026 from March 25 to April 3 will host 2300 plus athletes and 3700 participants in Chhattisgarh. With over 32% of its population belonging to tribal communities and a living legacy of indigenous cultures, traditions, and athletic excellence, Chhattisgarh stands not just as a host, but as the natural home of these Games.

From the plains of Raipur to the rich tribal landscapes of Bastar and the highlands of Ambikapur, sport has long been an intrinsic part of everyday life, shaped by tradition, resilience, and community, the release said. The Khelo India Tribal Games celebrate this enduring legacy, with Chhattisgarh's hosting underscoring its central place in India's tribal identity.

A Showcase of Competitive and Indigenous Sports

The Games will feature a total of 9 sports disciplines across two categories: Seven Competitive Sports: The competitions will feature a diverse range of disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Mallakhamb, and Kabaddi, hosted across key venues in Chhattisgarh. Hockey matches will be conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, Raipur, as well as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Football Ground at Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur. Swimming events will take place at the International Swimming Pool, Raipur, while Weightlifting competitions are scheduled at the Open Ground within Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur. Athletics events will be held at Krida Parisar, Dharampura in Jagdalpur. Wrestling and Mallakhamb competitions will be organised at Gandhi Stadium, Surguja. Kabaddi matches will be hosted at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, ensuring widespread participation and engagement across regions.

The games will also feature 2 demonstrative disciplines, namely Mallakhamb & Kabaddi, which will be showcased as indigenous sporting traditions with national visibility. The inclusion of Mallakhamb and Kabaddi as Demonstration Sports is particularly significant, as both are deeply rooted in India's indigenous athletic traditions, and their showcase at a national platform underscores the Games' commitment to preserving and promoting tribal sporting culture alongside competitive excellence.

'Morveer': The Spirit of the Games

Adding a distinct identity to the Games is 'Morveer', the official mascot of the Khelo India Tribal Games. The name is deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos: 'Mor' means 'mine' or 'our own' in Chhattisgarhi, while 'Veer' signifies bravery and valour. Together, 'Morveer' embodies the pride, spirit, and identity of India's tribal communities, a symbol that every participating athlete can call their own.

A Defining Platform for Tribal Athletes

For tribal athletes across the country, this platform represents a defining opportunity. Despite possessing remarkable natural talent, many sportspersons from tribal communities have historically had limited access to structured, mainstream competitive exposure. The Khelo India Tribal Games directly addresses this gap, offering a high-visibility national stage, scouting pathways, competitive recognition, and a clear route towards elite sporting representation. It is a decisive step in ensuring that talent, not geography or background, determines a sportsperson's ceiling.

Speaking on the momentous upcoming calendar of Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, Shri Arun Sao, Deputy Chief Minister (Sports and Youth Welfare Department), Government of Chhattisgarh, shared, "Chhattisgarh has always been a land where sport and spirit go hand in hand. Our tribal youth carry within them an athleticism nurtured across generations and rooted in the soil of this great state. The Khelo India Tribal Games is our commitment to ensuring that their brilliance reaches the national stage -- and that the world sees what the heart of tribal India is truly capable of."

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Chhattisgarh, invites all stakeholders, sports federations, tribal communities, coaches, institutions, and media to be part of this extraordinary celebration of tribal athleticism. The Games are expected to draw participants from tribal regions across the length and breadth of India, uniting talent, culture, and competition in a way that is historic in every sense.

Chhattisgarh's Athletes to Watch

Chhattisgarh fields a strong and spirited contingent across disciplines, with several athletes carrying the weight of genuine medal expectations and, in more than a few cases, remarkable personal stories

Weightlifting

The state's weightlifting squad features three promising lifters in Tikeshwar Dhruv, Lucky Markam, and Suresh Kashyap. The standout story of the three, and perhaps of the entire Chhattisgarh contingent, is that of Tikeshwar Dhruv. Sixteen years old and a native of Raipur, Tikeshwar comes from a family of very modest means and has shaped himself entirely through self-directed bodyweight training, competing in the 60 kg category.

Archery

Chhattisgarh's archery contingent carries both depth and variety of formats. Nishant Patel competes in the Compound discipline, while Akash Raj and Abhilash Raj represent the state in Recurve, bringing a well-rounded competitive presence to the range.

Wrestling

Among the male wrestlers, Raja Dhruv and Arihant Bhoyar are the names drawing significant attention, with strong performances anticipated from both. On the women's side, Vandana Komara and Rameshwari Nag are the flagbearers, each expected to contest the podium positions in their respective categories. The wrestling squad is led by Coach and Manager Manoj Sahu.

Football

Chhattisgarh's football contingent at KITG 2026 features four players who represent the breadth and promise of the state's grassroots talent: Kiran Pisda, Madhu Sidar, Damini Khusro, and Nidhi Lakda. All four are part of the state's football squad and are expected to be central to Chhattisgarh's campaign on the pitch.

Athletics

In track and field, Chhattisgarh has genuine prospects across events. Gajender Thakur is the state's primary contender in the 800 metres, while Digeshwar aims for the Long Jump. The relay front is equally promising -- the team's relay combination, built around Damru and Gajender, is viewed as a strong medal prospect and one of the more exciting unit performances to look forward to across the athletics programme. (ANI)