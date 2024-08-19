Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbreak; could weigh upto 100 gms

    The khap panchayats of Haryana have decided to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a specially crafted 'gold medal' after her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended in heartbreak.

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbeat; could weight upto 100 gms snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 3:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    In a powerful show of support, the khap panchayats of Haryana have reportedly decided to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a specially crafted 'gold medal' after her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended in heartbreak.

    Phogat, who was disqualified from the gold medal match in the 50kg freestyle event due to being 100 grams overweight at the second weigh-in, returned home to a wave of support and sympathy.

    Sangwan khap president and independent MLA Sombir Sangwan told the Indian Express that the decision, emphasizing that the medal would be made of real gold, akin to the one given to Olympic champions, and could weigh 50 or 100 grams.

    "The way in which the wrestler was disqualified from the competition on the pretext of being 100 grams overweight is intolerable," Sangwan stated.

    He further suggested that a conspiracy might have been behind the disqualification but praised Vinesh for winning the hearts of millions by securing victories in three matches before the incident.

    The Sangwan khap president, along with other khap leaders, visited Vinesh Phogat in her village, Balali, to personally invite her to a felicitation ceremony planned for August 25 in Rohtak. Leaders from various khaps across Haryana and neighboring states are expected to attend the event to show their solidarity.

    Despite an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to award her a joint silver medal, Vinesh’s appeal was dismissed, marking a controversial and emotional conclusion to her Olympic journey.

    Nonetheless, the khap panchayats’ decision to honor her reflects the deep respect and admiration she commands within the community.

    "Every Indian is giving her more honor than a gold medal winner," Sangwan said, underscoring the nation's pride in her resilience and achievements.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lionel Messi demands 50,000 euros from eco-warriors for vandalizing his Ibiza villa snt

    Lionel Messi demands 50,000 euros from eco-warriors for vandalizing his Ibiza villa

    football Durand Cup 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures rescheduled due to potential security issues in Kolkata scr

    Durand Cup 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures rescheduled due to potential security issues in Kolkata

    football Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win scr

    Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win

    cricket Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner is Tests scr

    Keshav Maharaj overtakes Hugh Tayfield becomes South Africa's most successful spinner in Tests

    cricket South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 2; maintain 25-year record scr

    South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs to clinch Test series 1-0; maintain 25-year record

    Recent Stories

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club vkp

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club

    Chhaava 7 best movies of Vicky Kaushal to watch NOW RBA

    Chhaava: 7 best movies of Vicky Kaushal to watch NOW

    Ensures justice of married Muslim women Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in Supreme Court AJR

    Ensures justice for married Muslim women: Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in SC

    Bengaluru Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests Read on vkp

    Bengaluru: Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests; Read on

    HOTNESS Alert! Disha Patani looks sensuous in latest photo-shoot; check out bold photos [PICTURES] ATG

    HOTNESS Alert! Disha Patani looks sensuous in latest photo-shoot; check out bold photos [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon