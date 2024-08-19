Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbreak; could weigh upto 100 gms

The khap panchayats of Haryana have decided to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a specially crafted 'gold medal' after her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended in heartbreak.

In a powerful show of support, the khap panchayats of Haryana have reportedly decided to honour wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a specially crafted 'gold medal' after her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended in heartbreak.

Phogat, who was disqualified from the gold medal match in the 50kg freestyle event due to being 100 grams overweight at the second weigh-in, returned home to a wave of support and sympathy.

Sangwan khap president and independent MLA Sombir Sangwan told the Indian Express that the decision, emphasizing that the medal would be made of real gold, akin to the one given to Olympic champions, and could weigh 50 or 100 grams.

"The way in which the wrestler was disqualified from the competition on the pretext of being 100 grams overweight is intolerable," Sangwan stated.

He further suggested that a conspiracy might have been behind the disqualification but praised Vinesh for winning the hearts of millions by securing victories in three matches before the incident.

The Sangwan khap president, along with other khap leaders, visited Vinesh Phogat in her village, Balali, to personally invite her to a felicitation ceremony planned for August 25 in Rohtak. Leaders from various khaps across Haryana and neighboring states are expected to attend the event to show their solidarity.

Despite an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to award her a joint silver medal, Vinesh’s appeal was dismissed, marking a controversial and emotional conclusion to her Olympic journey.

Nonetheless, the khap panchayats’ decision to honor her reflects the deep respect and admiration she commands within the community.

"Every Indian is giving her more honor than a gold medal winner," Sangwan said, underscoring the nation's pride in her resilience and achievements.

Latest Videos