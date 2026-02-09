Seattle finally avenged their 2015 heartbreak, overpowering New England in Super Bowl LX. Kenneth Walker III starred with 135 rushing yards, while Sam Darnold completed his redemption arc.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl title by defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Santa Clara, ending an 11-year wait for revenge after their painful 2015 loss.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kenneth Walker III was named MVP after rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, completing his journey from draft bust to champion.

The Patriots won the coin toss but were quickly stifled by Seattle’s relentless defense. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the second-youngest starter in Super Bowl history, struggled against constant pressure, finishing with multiple turnovers. New England punted eight times, unable to establish rhythm.

Seattle’s offense leaned heavily on Walker, whose explosive runs set up early field goals. Jason Myers added five field goals, setting a Super Bowl record. Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a 16-yard touchdown, while Uchenna Nwosu returned an interception 44 yards for another score.

New England briefly rallied when Maye found Mack Hollins for a 35-yard touchdown, but Seattle’s defense responded with interceptions that halted momentum. Julian Love’s pick and Myers’s record-setting kick widened the gap before Nwosu’s defensive touchdown sealed the outcome.

The Patriots, chasing a seventh Super Bowl to surpass Pittsburgh, fell short but showed promise with Maye’s talent and Mike Vrabel’s leadership. Their defense remains formidable, suggesting future contention.