Sonipat Stars edged past Faridabad Fighters 30-27 to continue their winning run. In another match, Bhiwani Bulls dominated Panipat Panthers 55-39, with Devank Dalal setting a new KCL record with 22 raid points in a single game.

Another high-voltage evening at the Haryana Sports University, Rai delivered contrasting narratives in Match 13 and Match 14 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), according to a release. Sonipat Stars showcased composure under pressure to edge past Faridabad Fighters, while Bhiwani Bulls produced a commanding display against Panipat Panthers, headlined by a record-breaking performance from Devank Dalal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sonipat Stars Clinch Thriller Against Faridabad Fighters

In Match 13, Sonipat Stars secured a hard-fought 30-27 win over Faridabad Fighters to extend their winning run, as the Fighters' search for their first victory continued. The contest remained tight early on, with both sides trading points and the score locked at 7-6 at the first strategic timeout. A decisive phase followed when Sonipat capitalised on defensive lapses to inflict an all-out, opening up a crucial lead before halftime. Despite a spirited fightback in the second half led by Rohit Gulia, who consistently found points under pressure, Sonipat's defence held its nerve in the closing minutes to seal the win. Rohit Gulia finished as the Best Raider for Faridabad Fighters, while Prateek stood out as the Best Defender for Sonipat Stars.

"Close matches are about staying calm in key moments," said Sonipat skipper Ayan Lochab. "It was a tough game and Faridabad really tested us in the second half. Our defence stayed calm when it mattered, and as a team we're happy to get the win in front of our home crowd."

Faridabad's Rohit Gulia added, "We're doing a lot of things right, but small mistakes are costing us games. Though the knockout rounds seem difficult, the belief is still strong in the camp, and we're confident the first win isn't far away."

Devank Dalal's Record-Breaking Night Powers Bhiwani Bulls

Match 14 saw Bhiwani Bulls deliver a statement performance, overpowering Panipat Panthers 55-39 in a high-scoring encounter. After a competitive opening phase, the Bulls seized control through relentless raiding and sharp defence. The night belonged to Devank Dalal, who created history with 22 raid points from 30 raids, the highest by any player in a single KCL match, and was deservedly named Best Raider. Bhiwani's defensive unit, led by Hitesh, repeatedly halted Panipat's momentum and forced multiple all-outs, allowing the Bulls to pull away decisively in the second half. Hitesh's consistency earned him the Best Defender award.

"It was one of those games where everything came together for us. We were strong in both raiding and defence department. Its match like these that make us believe that we can reach our goal of winning the league," said Devank Dalal.

Panipat raider Narender Kandola reflected, "We had our moments and tried to close the gaps many times, but Bhiwani were clinical and played really well in the second half. We'll take the learnings and come back stronger."

With Sonipat Stars continuing their upward climb and Bhiwani Bulls stamping their authority with a dominant win, the Kabaddi Champions League action at Rai continues to intensify as teams battle for momentum and playoff positions. (ANI)