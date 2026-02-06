Hisar Heroes, led by Ashu Malik, clash with Devank Dalal's Bhiwani Bulls in the first semi-final of the Kabaddi Champions League on February 6. With a spot in the final on the line, both teams are set for a high-intensity showdown.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) reaches a defining moment as Hisar Heroes take on Bhiwani Bulls in Semi-Final 1 on Day 13, February 6, 2026, scheduled for 7:00 PM. With a place in the grand final on the line, both teams are expected to bring their best tactical and physical game to the mat. Hisar Heroes enter the semi-final with strong momentum, built on attacking consistency and improved defensive coordination, according to a release. Led by star raider Ashu Malik, the Heroes will look to control the tempo and apply early pressure. On the other side, Bhiwani Bulls, powered by the fearless raiding of Devank Dalal, will aim to use their aggressive approach to unsettle the Heroes in a knockout setting.

Players' Take on the High-Stakes Clash

Speaking ahead of the contest, Ashu Malik (Hisar Heroes) said, "This match is all about composure and teamwork. We've prepared for moments like these and are fully focused on reaching the final."

From the Bulls' camp, Devank Dalal (Bhiwani Bulls) stated, "Semi-finals test your mindset more than anything else. We're ready to fight till the last raid. We have had a few good games, and we want to carry that momentum and play the finals tomorrow."

With both teams familiar with each other's strengths, the opening semi-final promises intensity, strategy, and high-pressure kabaddi.

Hisar Heroes' Last League Match

In Hisar Heroes' last league match, Gurugram Gurus stunned Hisar Heroes with a commanding 41-28 victory after what began as a nightmare start for the Heroes. Gurugram's raiders Mandeep Kumar and Vikas Kandola dominated early exchanges, inflicting multiple all-outs to take a strong first-half lead. Hisar mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, led by Ashu Malik, who produced yet another raiding masterclass and finished as the Raider of the Match, but Gurugram's composure in do-or-die situations proved decisive. Sandeep Dhull, who claimed a High-5, anchored the defence to earn Defender of the Match honours.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

The semi-final match will be broadcast live on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV, and the Wave OTT platform, ensuring fans across the country and beyond don't miss a moment of the Kabaddi Champions League's knockout drama.