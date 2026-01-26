Panipat Panthers defeated Faridabad Fighters in a KCL tie-breaker (9-2) after a 26-26 draw. Despite Rohit Guliya's strong raiding for Faridabad, Panipat staged a late comeback to force the tie-breaker and secure a dramatic win.

Panipat Panthers held their nerve in a dramatic encounter to defeat Faridabad Fighters in a tie-breaker after the teams were locked at 26-26 at full time in their Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) clash, according to a release.

A Neck-and-Neck First Half

Faridabad Fighters opened the scoring, but Panipat responded quickly through strong defensive efforts from Deepanshu Khatri, keeping the match evenly poised at 2-2. The opening quarter remained tightly contested, with both sides trading points and Narender Kandola ensuring the scores stayed level at 6-6.

Post the strategic time-out, Faridabad gained momentum as Rohit Guliya led the attack, opening up a two-point lead. At 7-11, Guliya produced a decisive super raid that reduced Panipat to three men, initially resulting in an all-out. However, a successful review overturned the decision into a super tackle, cutting the deficit to 9-11. Ashish Narwal then struck with a successful raid before Guliya answered back, as Faridabad headed into halftime trailing narrowly 14-13.

Faridabad Extends Lead Post-Halftime

The second half saw Faridabad regain control early, with Guliya continuing his aggressive raiding to push his side ahead 21-17. Panipat stayed in the contest through timely defensive stops and raids by Kandola, but Faridabad again stretched the lead to 22-19 before the final strategic time-out.

Panthers Stage Dramatic Comeback

The final quarter turned into a tense tactical battle. With two minutes remaining, Faridabad led 25-22, but Panipat mounted a late comeback. Pawan Hooda produced a crucial raid to revive a teammate and reduce the gap, and a quick follow-up raid brought the score to 26-25. A successful defensive effort on Faridabad's final do-or-die raid forced the match into a tie-breaker.

Panipat Seals Victory in Tie-Breaker

In the tie-breaker, Panipat Panthers dominated proceedings. Deepanshu Khatri set the tone with a crucial tackle, while Meetu Sharma led the raiding unit with composure and control. Panipat's defence remained airtight, restricting Faridabad to just two points, as the Panthers sealed the tie-breaker 9-2.

Individual Honours for Faridabad

Despite the loss the Best Raider and Best Defender of the Match remained with Faridabad Fighters with Rohit Guliya and Yogesh winning the titles. (ANI)